5 artworks by SHINee’s Key that will invoke your inner artist

The K-pop industry's stars have an intense knack for painting, and SHINee's Key is one of them. Like various other idols, including Stray Kids' Hyunjin, BTS' Jung Kook, and SEVENTEEN's The8, Key also brims with creativity and individuality.

SHINee's Key, also known as Kim Ki-bum, often confesses his love for art through his social media handles. The K-pop idol frequently visits art galleries and museums, signifying his deep love for the art form.

key @bordersweetie Kibum at the "Nude: Masterpieces from Tate" exhibition at SOMA Museum, Seoul

2: "Nude. Fitzroy Street No.1" by Sir Matthew Smith

3: "The Kiss" by Auguste Rodin Kibum at the "Nude: Masterpieces from Tate" exhibition at SOMA Museum, Seoul2: "Nude. Fitzroy Street No.1" by Sir Matthew Smith3: "The Kiss" by Auguste Rodin https://t.co/cuBv3JjxbU

The artist also exhibited 16 of his original works at the Boutique Monaco Art Gallery in 2011. His exhibition, Boo Gi Woo Gi Astronomy Exploration, was a joint project with his uncle which garnered tremendous support and encouragement from fans.

Five artworks by SHINee's Key that every Shawol should know of

1) The innovative album cover

The album cover for 'The Misconceptions of US' (Image via Twitter/@bordersweetie)

SHINee's Key has an eye for detail which is well-reflected in his artworks. One of his most innovative pieces is the cover for the group's third studio album, The Misconceptions of US. Not only do the colors gain one's attention instantly, but the portrayal of the life-like expressions is an eye-catching point. From forehead lines to facial wrinkles, Key did an excellent job depicting the peculiarities of humans.

2) The Graffiti-style customization

Customized clothing artworks (Image via Twitter/@bordersweetie)

One of the many distinct qualities of artists is taking inspiration from their surroundings, and SHINee's Key is a master in that aspect. The K-pop idol's customized clothing for the "Art Signature Project" (Wave Korea and Coach NY collab project) was massively popular among netizens and continues to circulate on the internet.

With an overload of dramatic characteristics, his pieces convey the importance of 'Inner beauty.'

3) The splattering black hues

The splattering black hues (Image via Twitter/@diorkibum)

With a bright yellow backdrop, SHINee's Key enhances the boldness of the black hues. While the painting appears to be a mixed bag of many attributes, it is incredibly thought-provoking. It is speculated to depict deep rooted issues.

Many fans resonated with this painting by SHINee's Key and offered their own explanation. According to one fan,

“Could he secretly be harboring an anger management problem? Maybe he’s tired from promotions and working on the next album?”

4) Batman enthusiasts assemble!

DC Universe's most loved character Batman (Image via Twitter/@bordersweetie)

This piece by SHINee's Key is yet another reason why fans love the K-pop idol. The DC Universe character has a massive fanbase of its own, and it's evident that SHINee's Key is one of them. His painting of a close-up shot of Batman, strewn with his catchphrase, is basic yet striking.

The minute features, such as the text-loaded backdrop and yellow tint, add spark to the black-and-white piece. The expressions are immensely clear and deserve due credit.

5) The feline family member

The 'homely' cat (Image via YouTube/KOCOWA TV)

This framed artwork by SHINee's Key has earned its spot in his house. Featuring in episode 388 of the Home Alone series by KOCOWA TV, the painting of a cat is unique and noteworthy. With an abstract background consisting of red, green, and blue hues, it carves a special place in one's heart.

The random brushstrokes that give an effortless feel make it all the more professional. The substantially large eyes of the feline animal are eye-catching. Considering Key has this artwork in his house, he must feel deeply connected to it.

SHINee's Key's passion for art transcends all boundaries. His remarkable original works have won the hearts of millions over time. The artist has also commissioned art pieces, and the Teletubbies X SHINee by Kim Se Dong, also known as SAMBYPEN, remains the most popular.

Based on the cover art for SHINee's fifth Extended Play, Everybody, this painting appeared in one of Key's Vlive sessions. It honors SHINee's debut date, May 25, 2008, and pays homage to Jonghyun, whose death shook the K-pop industry.

