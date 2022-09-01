Is Beyoncé's choreographer a SHINee fan? KEY’s Gasoline choreographer leaves SHAWOL fandom awestruck

Kany Diabate Ahn, who choreographed SHINee KEY’s latest title track Gasoline, has been a SHAWOL for many years. SHAWOL is the fandom name of the influential second-generation boy group, SHINee.

On August 31, SHAWOL found out that the Gasoline choreographer had also choreographed Beyoncé’s 2020 song MY POWER. This generated plenty of excitement among the SHAWOL fandom.

Veteran K-pop idol and Variety King KEY had already bowled fans over with his grandiose retro music video concept. But the fact that a Beyoncé choreographer was working with him on the song was the icing on the cake for fans.

Fans label KEY as K-pop’s Beyoncé

K-pop and SHINee member KEY’s solo albums are a massive hit. From album packaging design, storytelling, music, and music video concepts, the veteran K-pop idol takes part in every aspect of his album from scratch.

The title track of his latest album, Gasoline, was released to a wide positive reaction from the K-pop industry. Fans, however, found an interesting piece of information about the title track which they could not stop gushing about.

Gasoline was choreographed by Kany Diabate Ahn, a dancer and choreographer. She was the one who created the dance for the world-renowned musician, Beyoncé. She choreographed Beyoncé for her 2020 song, MY POWER.

Also, Kany shared in her Instagram post about KEY that she has been a fan of the group for years. She heaped praise on the BAD LOVE singer, complimenting his work ethic. She called him a “true icon” and “champ” while talking about his incredible personality:

“KEY!!! It was so inspiring to see you work and making magic , you are true icon and a CHAMP, your work ethic is truly rare !! And for all the shawols, I can testify y’all should be super proud of him !!!. He is an amazing person inside and out” (sic)

Fans soon started calling KEY, or Kim Ki-bum, K-pop’s Beyoncé. They also remembered the time when SHINee worked with the famous Tony Testa, who choreographed Michael Jackson for their hit song Sherlock. Some even called Kany a “lucky SHAWOL.”

Check out the various reactions from fans below;

kam nomin protector @yvttaa key and beyoncé would be besties key and beyoncé would be besties

nico✨cult of key priestess ✨ @arcticminkey @redlightaem this just reminded me of the comment that was like “kim kibum you are my gaga. you are my beyoncé” @redlightaem this just reminded me of the comment that was like “kim kibum you are my gaga. you are my beyoncé”

J. Thaddeus Toad @speakeazy_ Key said Kpop needs a Beyoncé and that will be me. Key said Kpop needs a Beyoncé and that will be me.

ath ♡ -⛽️❄️ broke her phone @cookieathie imagine having beyonce and key on your resume as a choreographer... thats insane! imagine having beyonce and key on your resume as a choreographer... thats insane!

More about Gasoline by SHINee’s KEY

SHINee’s member KEY’s new album, Gasoline, is the latest album that has secured a place in the best K-pop album packaging of 2022. The idol has time and again mentioned his love for retro concepts and has consistently set high expectations.

After BAD LOVE’s incredible success, the idol went on to create a retro Halloween vibe with his latest album. Gasoline is available in three versions, VHS, Floppy, and Booklet. The Booklet version includes two covers and a few cover-specific inclusions. Additionally, all the versions come with a CD, instead of a VHS of Floppy.

Gasoline was released on August 30, 2022 and currently sits with 3.4 million views on YouTube.

Edited by Prem Deshpande