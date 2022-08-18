SHINee’s KEY collaborates with NCT’s JENO for 2nd album Gasoline

On August 18 KST, SHINee’s KEY dropped the much-awaited tracklist for his second full album, Gasoline. The 11-track mention caught the attention for its intersecting ‘Lab Note’ concept and scribbles, but more than that, it caught K-pop group NCT’s fandom by surprise. The veteran K-pop idol collaborated with NCT’s Jeno for the track VILLAIN.

Fans are naturally excited for the duo’s collaboration since SHINee’s KEY is known to be all-in for his solo releases. They were proud to learn that the prominent singer collaborated with the NCT rapper for his latest album.

VILLAIN was also previously shown in KEY's Beyond Live: GROKS in the KEYLAND solo concert last year.

4:23 @allforljn yk key is the type to take all decisions about his solo album himself like the artworks and everything and surely key heard that demo of villain and thought jeno would be the best for this song and chose him,,, it’s his solo album ofc he would know and want the best. yk key is the type to take all decisions about his solo album himself like the artworks and everything and surely key heard that demo of villain and thought jeno would be the best for this song and chose him,,, it’s his solo album ofc he would know and want the best.

SHINee’s KEY releases 11-song tracklist for 2nd full album, Gasoline

Gasoline marks KEY’s solo return after nearly a year since his last equally exciting release, the mini-album BAD LOVE. Since it is the SHINee member’s second full-length album, the idol surprised fans with a leveled-up concept design and brought Halloween closer to them.

On August 18, SM Entertainment released the tracklist for Gasoline. The album includes 11 tracks: Gasoline, Bound, Villain (feat JENO of NCT), Burn, Guilty Pleasure, G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time), I Can’t Sleep, Ain’t Gonna Dance, Another Life, Delight, and Proud.

SHINee's KEY penned the lyrics for four out of the 11 songs on the list, including the title track, Gasoline. The title track will be a song overflowing with confidence that compares the idol-entertainer moving forward on his own path to that of the power of gasoline.

The tracklist was written on a notepad with scribbles denoting heartbeats, lab experiments, thunder, heart, fire and other things. The illustrations were in tandem with the retro mood teaser released earlier.

During his BAD LOVE era, SHINee’s KEY had extensively talked about his love for nostalgia of the good ol’ days of the 80s and 90s. His previous solo release was also inspired by the same.

This time, Gasoline also takes the retro sci-fi up a notch by once again playing different characters. He is both a hero, a mad scientist, an evil king and what seems to be an adventurer - all decked up in old contrasting sci-fi sets, visuals, and acting.

What's next for Gasoline?

The Gasoline schedule released earlier shows question marks for August 19. Curiosity for the content is high, as fans always regard SHINee’s KEY to a high potential. After releasing the mysterious content details tomorrow, the idol will directly begin releasing concept teaser images starting August 21.

The concept teasers released so far by Gasoline are making fans impatient with each passing day. The album will be available in three versions: VHS, Floppy Disk, and Booklet versions. The booklet version has two covers and cover-wise photobooks. The pre-orders for the album began on August 9, 2022. The album will be released on August 30 at 6 pm KST.

