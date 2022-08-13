SHINee’s Key and Onew are the new “unofficial” brand ambassadors of KFC

SHINee's Key and Onew unexpectedly appeared in a KFC advertisement as "unofficial" brand ambassadors. KFC's official Spain Twitter account recently shared a compilation video of memes related to fast food.

The video was hilarious and filled with priceless memes. However, the most iconic and chaotic KFC-related meme of all time belonged to SHINee's Key and Onew dressed as Ronald McDonald and Colonel Sanders, respectively.

There is a brief moment when the two SHINee members are seen fighting chaotically, much to everyone's amusement.

"Kings of Halloween" SHINee members have always understood the assignment and given us some iconic looks at SM Entertainment's annual Halloween party, SMTOWN Wonderland.

However, Key and Onew's appearance as the iconic fast-food chain mascots went down in history, and it is funny how this meme has returned to haunt the K-pop idols again.

SHINee fans cannot get enough of members Key and Onew in the latest KFC ad

SHINee members Key and Onew's iconic look as fast-food chain mascots has now become a global phenomenon in the world of internet jokes and memes, with non-K-pop fans even referencing it without knowing its actual context.

As soon as KFC Spain posted this video on Twitter, SHAWOLs took over the internet and had some equally funny reactions to the "unofficial" brand ambassadors of KFC, Key, and Onew. Calling it the "fight of the century," SHINee fans hope Onew and Key can recreate this historical moment again in the future.

This moment is from SM Entertainment's 2015 Halloween party on October 29. Even though it has been seven years, the meme is still a priceless moment in SHINee's history.

Fans wonder if Ronald McDonald and Colonel Sanders have become friends or if the legendary fight continues.

Honestly, we would pay an obscene amount for an insider's access at SM Entertainment's annual Halloween party.

Lately, KFC has collaborated with American rapper Jack Harlow and content creator, dancer, and actress Liza Koshy. Fans wonder if the global fast-food brain is considering the SHINee members as their next Korean ambassadors. Our guess is as good as yours.

The year Key dressed as Ronald McDonald at SM Entertainment's Halloween party, the fast-food brand gifted him a couple of vouchers as a present.

However, the kindhearted idol generously donated the vouchers to a children's charity. The gesture caught fans' attention as they praised the singer for his kind act.

SHINee's Key is all set to return with second full-length album Gasoline

📁⛽ @shineefilms ladies and gentlemen, shinee's key and his art through music ladies and gentlemen, shinee's key and his art through music https://t.co/2UWQPF7pWp

On August 9 at midnight KST, SHINee officially announced Key's comeback with his second solo album, Gasoline. This will be Key's first solo release in almost a year since dropping his first solo mini album BAD LOVE last September.

Meanwhile, member Onew released his second mini-album, DICE, on April 11. The album consists of nine tracks, including DICE as the title track.

Key's album Gasoline will be released on August 30 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das