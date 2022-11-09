The Queen's Umbrella and Cheer Up dominate weekly rankings, Bae In-hyuk shows in the top 5

Actor Bae In-hyuk, who currently stars in Cheer Up as the male lead Park Jung-woo, also plays a short but memorable role in Kim Hye-soo's K-drama Under the Queen's Umbrella.

It looks like the audience is enjoying both shows, as both took up the top spots on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of dramas generating the most buzz. Under the Queen's Umbrella took up the first spot, whereas Cheer Up took up the second spot this week. The lead cast members of each show - Kim Hye-soo and Bae In-hyuk - also took up the top two spots on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members.

Good Data Corporation determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news stories, blogs, online communities, videos, and social media responses about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Cheer Up cast member Han Ji-hyun also among top 5

Besides Bae In-hyuk, actor Han Ji-hyun also featured on this week's top 10 list. She placed third.

Bae In-hyuk, in a rare feat, placed twice in the top 5 spots thanks to two of his shows airing at the same time on different broadcasting channels -- tvN and SBS.

The other dramas to be featured in the top 5 of this list include MBC's The Golden Spoon starring Yook Sung-jae, Jung Chae-yeon, and Lee Jong-won, at spot 3. Followed by this is the SBS show One Dollar Lawyer which stars Namgoong Min. The actor was also placed seventh among the top 10 in the buzzworthy actors' list.

The top five spots for buzzworthy shows this week are rounded up by tvN's romantic drama Love In Contract. The lead stars of this show are Park Min-young and Go Kyung-pyo. Both actors also placed in the top 10 buzzworthy actors list. The former ranked number 4 while the latter ranked number 8.

Good Data Corporation also released a list of the top 10 buzzworthy K-dramas of October 2022 and the K-dramas in order of their ranking are: tvN show The Queen’s Umbrella, SBS show Cheer Up, MBC show The Golden Spoon, SBS show One Dollar Lawyer, tvN show Love in Contract, KBS2 show Bad Prosecutor, KBS2 show Three Bold Siblings, KBS2 show The Law Cafe, MBC show May I Help You? and KBS2 show Vengeance of the Bride.

The complete list of actors who were featured in the top 10 is as follows in the order of ranking: Kim Hye-soo for The Queen’s Umbrella, Bae In-hyuk for The Queen’s Umbrella, Han Ji-hyun for Cheer Up, Park Min-young for Love in Contract, Bae In-hyuk for Cheer Up, Yook Sung-jae for The Golden Spoon, Namgoong Min for One Dollar Lawyer, Go Kyung-pyo for Love in Contract, Lee Jong-won for The Golden Spoon and Kim Hyun-jin for Cheer Up.

