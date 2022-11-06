The Queen (Kim Hye-soo) and her son Seongnam (Moon Sang-min) begin episode 7 of Under the Queen's Umbrella on opposing sides.

Despite being told that he should not interfere with the ongoing investigation against his mother, the Queen's son does so. He approaches the King to reveal that he has acquired the medicine from outside the Royal Pharmacy to treat his late brother, the Crown Prince (Bae In-hyuk).

There are forces at play against the Queen. These forces want her dethroned so that her entire line, including Seongnam, is never eligible to take over the throne. They are also the ones behind the death of the Crown Prince but are trying to frame the Queen at the moment. So, the Queen is also doing her very best to stay safe while ensuring her family's safety. In this vein, she also manages to gain the support of her second eldest son Seongnam.

Here's how the Queen gained the support of her son in Under the Queen's Umbrella

In a previous episode of the Under the Queen's Umbrella, an attempt was made on the life of the late Crown Prince's eldest son in. The young kid's nanny, who happens to be one of the palace's older court ladies, was paid to wreak havoc in the prince's life.

Instead of just killing him with poison, she plays with his vital points and acupuncture. Once the Queen figured this out, she managed to come up with a plan.

Meanwhile, the Crown Princess, who has been on edge ever since the death of her husband, is out of her wits after the latest development in Under the Queen's Umbrella. She therefore wants to leave the palace and go somewhere far away to lead a peaceful life. However, keeping their titles intact while doing so would only put a target on their backs. Assassinating them outside the palace would also be easier.

Hence, the Queen uses the interrogation to frame her daughter-in-law for the killing. She lets the court officials and everyone else in the palace believe the worst of the Crown Princess and uses this to demote their titles to that of commoners.

While the King sentences the Crown Princess and her sons to exile, the Queen manages to secure a space where her daughter-in-law and her grandson can live without worrying about her detractors, key among them being of the King's concubines, Consort Hwang (Ok Ja-yeon).

Consort Hwang's son Prince Uiseong has his eye on the throne, and his well-connected mother wants the throne for him as well. This happens to be the reason why she goes to the extent of poisoning the Crown Prince. This is, of course, another truth that the Queen and her supporters are unaware of in Under the Queen's Umbrella.

The consort's father, Chief State Councilor Hwang Won-hyeong, who holds a powerful position in the King's court, is also plotting against the Queen. In addition to these two, Queen Dowager (Kim Hae-sook) is also against the Queen and her sons ascending the throne.

It is all of this plotting that Seongnam is made aware of. He is not spoon-fed but is able to gather what is happening in the palace after a conversation with his mother. She asks him if he would like to work with her and promises him that she would bring the Crown Princess and his son back to the palace. She plans to remove any threats before she does so, and therefore asks for Seongnam's help.

She wants him to take Taekhyeon (a selection process that ensures that the most eligible prince is chosen as the Crown Prince) seriously. This is how the mother and son take their first step is joining forces against their enemies in Under the Queen's Umbrella.

Don't miss out on the next episode of in Under the Queen's Umbrella, arriving next week.

Poll : 0 votes