Kim Da-mi confirmed to join Park Hae-soo on sci-fi movie by award-winning director

Kim Da-mi and Park Hae-soo will be playing the lead role in Netflix's upcoming sci-fi movie titled Great Flood. The movie will be helmed by Kim Byung-woo, who will be sitting on both the writer and director's chair.

Expectations for the movie are high as Kim Byung-woo has showcased his prowess multiple times. He won the Best New Director award at major film festivals such as the Blue Dragon and Busan Film Critics Award for the 2013 movie, The Terror Live. He was also nominated for Best Film Director and Best Screenplay at the 2014 Baeksang Arts Award.

Park Hae-soo and Kim Da-mi bag lead roles in Netflix's sci-fi disaster movie

Netflix will be bringing together a powerhouse duo never seen before in the industry. Our Beloved Summer and Itaewon Class actress Kim Da-mi will be joining Park Hae-soo of Squid Game and Money Heist Korea fame. The two highly-talented actors will be featuring in an apocalyptic thriller movie titled Great Flood.

The 27-year-old Our Beloved Summer actress will be essaying the role of Anna, an AI development researcher. Anna’s life will change for the worse as the flood will threaten her, making her survival extremely challenging.

The 40-year-old Squid Game actor will play Hee-jo, a Human Resource Security Team member. He will be the main catalyst in saving Anna and the world from the disastrous flood.

As per the synopsis released, Great Flood is about the survival stories of people who try to save humanity from a submerged water apartment during a life-threatening flood.

Both Kim Da-mi and Park Hae-soo have cemented their acting skills with their numerous award-winning and critically-acclaimed projects. Actress Kim Da-mi won Best New Actress at coveted festivals such as the Grand Bell Awards 2018, Blue Dragon Film Awards 2018, and Baeksang Arts Awards in 2020.

腾 @timelapseu

Ahn Hyo Seop (Doctor Romantic 2)



Best New Actress:

Kim Da Mi (Itaewon Class)



#BaeksangArtsAwards2020 Best New Actor:Ahn Hyo Seop (Doctor Romantic 2)Best New Actress:Kim Da Mi (Itaewon Class) Best New Actor: Ahn Hyo Seop (Doctor Romantic 2) Best New Actress:Kim Da Mi (Itaewon Class) #BaeksangArtsAwards2020 https://t.co/KhrrvhI7pW

The Squid Game star also won the Best New Actor awards at The Seoul Awards in 2018 and the Blue Dragon Film Awards in 2019. He is even nominated for the 2022 Primetime Emmy and Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards.

antön🐋 @fridayvelvet Emmy nominated actor Park Haesoo Emmy nominated actor Park Haesoo✨ https://t.co/XA1MYgX0Nw

The industry’s eyes are set on the upcoming movie. An apocalyptic thriller with two talented, popular, and award-winning actors, in collaboration with an award-winning director, sure seems like a recipe for success.

Moreover, Great Flood will be the first time the duo will be seen on screen together. An important part of the movie is the mystery. The reason Hee-jo helps Anna is because of a hidden motive. The blockbuster movie will provide fans with a bit of everything - anger, curiosity, mystery and thrill.

dami ✿ @ladywxtch kim dami and park haesoo in a sci-fi disaster blockbuster film— a serve! kim dami and park haesoo in a sci-fi disaster blockbuster film— a serve! https://t.co/M6ZE5wPuzN

The two leading actors have also made their talents known in thriller roles. Park Hae-soo featured in Yaksha: Ruthless Operations while Kim Da-mi was part of The Witch: Part 1. Subversion.

Netflix has not yet announced when production will begin for the movie. Fans now await another incredible performance by Kim Da-mi and Park Hae-soo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far