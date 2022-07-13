Squid Game makes Emmys history, becomes the first foreign language show to be nominated for Best Drama series

The globally popular Korean Netflix series Squid Game has broken yet another record. The Lee Jung-jae-starrer has garnered a nomination at the Primetime Emmy awards in the category of Outstanding Drama Series. This is the first time a non-English language show has achieved this honor. In addition to this category, the show has also grabbed nominations for 13 other categories, including the Best Actor category.

The announcement regarding the nominations was made on Tuesday. Other categories that the show has scored a nomination in include Outstanding Directing for the premiere episode Red Light, Green Light, Outstanding Original Main Title Music for composer Jung Jae-il; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Park Hae-soo; Outstanding Supporting Actress for Jung Ho-yeon; Outstanding Guest Actress for Lee You-mi; and Outstanding Writing for creator-director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Squid Game renewed for season 2

The show's popularity resulted in its renewal by the streaming giant Netflix. Ted Sarandos, the Co-Chief Executive Officer for the streaming giant, confirmed to an American magazine that the universe of Squid Game had just begun. Speaking of this, he said,

"Of course, there will be. The 'Squid Game' universe has just begun."

Director Hwang, on the other hand, spoke about how the fans' support had been critical in making the show and its renewal. He explained

"There was immense demand for a second season, and there was a lot of love. So I think that's why there was no choice. The idea is inside my head right now. It is currently in the works."

He had also compared the time it took for him to make the first season to the time it took to get things set in motion for the second season. He wrote on Twitter,

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year,” he wrote. “But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever.”

He had further added regarding the return of season 2,

“As the writer, director and producer of the show, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show and now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with the ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.”

Fans, of course, have been most excited for the return of the two main characters - The Front Man and Gong Yoo's character of the nameless man who appears in a suit to headhunt people to take part in the main game. He uses the traditional Korean game ddakji to finalize contestants, just as he did in the first season.

