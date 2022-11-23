“Should I get off” trends as TXT’s Soobin and Bebe Rexha’s Twitter interaction goes viral

TXT’s Soobin and his favorite singer Bebe Rexha flaunted their friendship publicly on Twitter on November 22, and it soon enough went viral in the MOA fandom. The most recent interaction on Twitter occurred after TXT made its AMAs debut on November 21.

A day later, the group’s leader, Soobin, fanboyed over the Break My Heart Myself singer on Twitter. When Bebe Rexha asked him to meet up in LA, the idol posted a selfie with crying emojis and asked her if he should get off since he was already flying back to South Korea. The MOAs instantly began trending, "Should I get off" as they gushed over his reaction.

The Good Boy Gone Bad singers' and the American singer-songwriter’s public interactions go back to 2020. They are known to have been in touch with each other through Twitter replies and even an Instagram livestream, especially after Bebe Rexha expressed interest in collaborating with the K-pop stars.

Fans call TXT’s Soobin a successful fan after Bebe Rexha asks him to meet and sends him her contact

On November 21, TXT’s leader Soobin posted photos from Bebe Rexha’s performance at the 2022 AMAs with an adorable caption. He said he could “blissfully sleep” after watching her performance and asked for a meet and greet later. After seeing the tweet, fans hilariously commented that their K-pop idols behave just like them in front of their role models.

The American singer-songwriter quote-tweeted the leader’s post and asked him about his whereabouts to meet him on the same day in LA. Soobin’s reply made fans chuckle as he replied, saying that although he was on a plane back to Seoul, he could get off the plane if the singer demanded it. He also asked for a selfie whenever they met next.

Bebe Rexha responded with excitement by saying she would send him her number. She has previously worked with ITZY and SHINee, so her reply has also built up fans' expectations for a possible collaboration.

Fans went wild as the entire conversation played out in front of their eyes. The comment that made them go wild was, "Should I get off." Fans talked about the phrase so much that it trended with 15k tweets. Take a look at the fan reactions to the conversation and especially the phrase below:

TXT make a spectacular debut at the AMAs 2022

Good Boy Gone Bad singers debuted in 2019 and finally made a thrilling debut appearance at the American Music Awards earlier this year. They created a stir with their red carpet fashion as Soobin strutted around in blonde hair, Yeonjun in permed hair, while Huening Kai, Taehyun, and Beomgyu gave off chic vibes in their outfits.

During a red-carpet interview, the quartet shared their hopes of being able to perform at the AMAs sometime in the future. This year, they were nominated in the newly-introduced Favorite K-pop Artist category.

Meanwhile, TXT is currently gearing up for multiple year-end award show performances, such as the MAMA Awards and Melon Music Awards. They are also scheduled to make a comeback with their fifth mini-album in January 2023.

