ITZY collabs with Bebe Rexha for remix of Break My Heart Myself

On June 28, 2022, Bebe Rexha dropped a snippet of a collaboration with ITZY on the new version of her song Break My Heart Myself. The tweet was captioned “Coming Soon” with the hashtags #ItzyxBebe and the name of the song #BreakMyHeartMyself.

The news of this collaboration came soon after ITZY's Yeji and Ryujin's performance on Rexha’s song Break My Heart Myself went viral and got a response from Rexha herself. Sharing a link to the video, Rexha tweeted,

“WOW!!!!!!!!! YEJI AND RYUJIN killed this! Amazing!!”

Everything known about the upcoming ITZY x Bebe Rexha collab

Yeji and Ryujin can be heard in the trailer clip, hence the participation of the other members of the quintet is uncertain as of yet.

Rexha hinted at the possibility of a collaboration with the K-pop girl group soon after Yeji and Ryujin’s performance. She tweeted:

“Let’s get @ITZYofficial on the remix of break my heart myself!!!!”

Soon after this Rexha’s manager started following the K-pop group on Twitter. After dropping the teaser, Bebe Rexha thanked the fans for their support. She tweeted,

“You made it happen. Thank you. #Staytuned”

The song was originally released by Bebe Rexha in May 2021 featuring Travis Baker as part of her second studio album Better Mistakes. However, the song took the internet by storm once again after the performance of the K-pop idols.

While Rexha’s tweet has made it certain that the remix of Break My Heart Myself featuring the K-pop group will happen, no date has been set for the release of the song by the agency of either artist.

Fans ecstatic about ITZY x Rexha collab

The confirmation of the collaboration between American superstar Bebe Rexha and the popular 4th generation girls’ group left fans nothing short of overwhelmed.

Stanya @stanyarxh @BebeRexha Been rooting for u this whole time 🤍 on your way to break the charts again queen @BebeRexha Been rooting for u this whole time 🤍 on your way to break the charts again queen

예별 @yejibyeol Isn't this a collaboration with Itzy? I don't think I can breathe until it's released @BebeRexha OmgIsn't this a collaboration with Itzy? I don't think I can breathe until it's released @BebeRexha Omg😱 Isn't this a collaboration with Itzy? I don't think I can breathe until it's released🔥🔥 https://t.co/dJlgaadQMI

It is noteworthy that the K-pop girl group surpassed five million followers on Twitter this month and now has over seven million subscribers on YouTube. This makes the group the most popular fourth generation K-pop girls' group on the internet.

ITZY gets ready for a comeback with CHECKMATE

On June 6, the K-pop girl group released a 36-second long concept teaser for their new mini-album CHECKMATE. The album comes after an eight-month long hiatus after their last song Crazy in Love, released last September. The immense popularity of the song has left fans yearning for more and their wishes are finally being fulfilled.

In the teaser, group members can be seen wearing variations of black and white with a golden crown. The idols are in their signature pose, gracefully posing with chess pieces showcasing the aura of the 4th generation K-Pop queens. In their individual shots, the idols all look chic and classy with a refreshing balance of vibrant colors and soft make-up. The new concept garnered a lot of appreciation from the fans.

CHECKMATE will be the group's first Korean album of 2022. The girl group previously released their Japanese album Voltage. The K-pop group is also scheduled to go on their debut world tour in August this year. The tour will start in Seoul after which the group will fly down to the USA for the promotion of CHECKMATE.

The girl group announced their North American tour earlier this month on June 2. The tour will begin on August 6, with a two-day schedule for Seoul, before the group embarks on the US leg of the tour with concerts in eight cities. The group will wrap up the tour on November 13 with a concert in New York. Their new album CHECKMATE will be released on July 15 at 1 pm KST. The upcoming album will be the group's fifth mini-album.

