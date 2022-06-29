Was Travis Barker involved in a plane crash? 2008 accident explored as netizens extend support to drummer after recent hospitalization

Popular Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. He was accompanied by wife Kourtney Kardashian. However, the reason for his recent hospitalization remains unknown.
According to reports, the newlyweds arrived at West Hills Hospital when Barker started experiencing some major health issues. The couple then headed over to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center. Soon after this, Barker’s daughter Alabama took to Instagram to post a story requesting people to send in their prayers. The post said:
“Please send your prayers.”
At the same time, Barker also posted on Twitter saying,
“God save me.”
Netizens pray for Travis Barker’s speedy recovery
As soon as Travis posted this strange and vague message on Twitter, messages started pouring in from fans and well-wishers for the drummer.
Meanwhile, Kourtney tweeted a picture with a caption:
“We're all about healthy boundaries.”
While many people believe this is a scheduled post, which is a feature that lets you set the time when you want a post to go live, many others are commenting by reminding Kourtney that her significant other is in the ER. One user commented:
“Isn’t your significant other in the hospital right now? Strange topic to post.”
Travis Barker and the 2008 plane crash
Travis Barker has never shied away from speaking about his 2008 plane crash. He has often talked about the “horrible feeling,” and he recovered from his PTSD and suicidal thoughts. In 2008, Travis Barker boarded a plane bound for Van Nuys, California, but the plane crashed in South Carolina.
Barker's security guard Charles and assistant Chris Baker did not survive the crash, and Travis himself suffered third-degree burns on 65-70% of his body. Since the incident, Travis has refused to step into an aircraft for over a decade. However, in 2021, he managed to board an aircraft with Kourtney's support for their wedding in Italy.
After the incident, Travis opted for a very healthy lifestyle and turned vegan. Talking about his veganism, he once said on a podcast:
"I'd eat bags of beef jerky — whatever they could give me, whatever I could stomach and not think about what I was eating because I wasn't eating at all. I was ditching my food, giving it to my friends because I didn't want to eat meat but then I got caught. So long story short, I ate a bit of meat in the hospital and when I got out I just felt like the next evolution of my eating would be to try and be vegan. And it was so easy in LA because we have so many great vegan restaurants."
Travis has often spoken about his plane crash. In one of the interviews, he spoke about how he exited the plane after it crashed. He said:
“When I jumped through the emergency exit when the plane blew up, I was in such a hurry to exit the plane I jumped right into the jet, which is full of fuel. My whole body lit up. I had jet fuel in my whole body. When I jumped into the jets I started running, I was ripping off my clothes because that's what my instinct told me to do but little did I know I was still on fire because I was soaked in jet fuel.”
While it took 13 years for the drummer, Travis Barker, to board an airplane, he thanked his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, for giving him the support to get over this fear.