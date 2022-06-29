Was Travis Barker involved in a plane crash? 2008 accident explored as netizens extend support to drummer after recent hospitalization

Popular Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. He was accompanied by wife Kourtney Kardashian. However, the reason for his recent hospitalization remains unknown.

According to reports, the newlyweds arrived at West Hills Hospital when Barker started experiencing some major health issues. The couple then headed over to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center. Soon after this, Barker’s daughter Alabama took to Instagram to post a story requesting people to send in their prayers. The post said:

“Please send your prayers.”

Travis' daughter Alabama Barker posts "Please send your prayers." (Image via @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram)

At the same time, Barker also posted on Twitter saying,

“God save me.”

Travis Barker @travisbarker God save me God save me

Netizens pray for Travis Barker’s speedy recovery

As soon as Travis posted this strange and vague message on Twitter, messages started pouring in from fans and well-wishers for the drummer.

ULTRA Kids Lives Matter✝️ @DemonSlayerr17 @travisbarker Prayers to you Travis.I hope you and Kourt turn from the evil that you have been following after and seek the Lord Jesus with all your heart and soul. He CAN save you from ANYTHING. You can NOT give your soul to satan because the Blood of Jesus can cover and cancel ANY contract @travisbarker Prayers to you Travis.I hope you and Kourt turn from the evil that you have been following after and seek the Lord Jesus with all your heart and soul. He CAN save you from ANYTHING. You can NOT give your soul to satan because the Blood of Jesus can cover and cancel ANY contract🙏

Justin Corman @JustInsaneBTW @travisbarker God save the greatest drummer (arguably the greatest musician) of all time. He’s too young to die. He just started his marriage and he is happy. Please don’t steal him from his wife, and his children. This guy deserves your grace lord, and we know you know that. Amen. @travisbarker God save the greatest drummer (arguably the greatest musician) of all time. He’s too young to die. He just started his marriage and he is happy. Please don’t steal him from his wife, and his children. This guy deserves your grace lord, and we know you know that. Amen.

American Mattress Family @travisescalante

Or if we can help in anyway!

Either way much love @travisbarker Man hope your doing ok, sending lots of prayers for you brother, people are wondering what’s up, maybe some kind of update from you, so we can know how and what to pray for?Or if we can help in anyway!Either way much love @travisbarker Man hope your doing ok, sending lots of prayers for you brother, people are wondering what’s up, maybe some kind of update from you, so we can know how and what to pray for?Or if we can help in anyway!Either way much love

Angela Belcamino @AngelaBelcamino @travisbarker Not sure about God but I hope the doctors do. Get well Travis Barker. @travisbarker Not sure about God but I hope the doctors do. Get well Travis Barker. ❤️

Katherine W Pitts @KatWPitts ✝️ @travisbarker What happened? He went by ambulance to one hospital & they sent him to another. I hope he will be okay✝️ @travisbarker What happened? He went by ambulance to one hospital & they sent him to another. I hope he will be okay ♥️🙏✝️

Meanwhile, Kourtney tweeted a picture with a caption:

“We're all about healthy boundaries.”

While many people believe this is a scheduled post, which is a feature that lets you set the time when you want a post to go live, many others are commenting by reminding Kourtney that her significant other is in the ER. One user commented:

“Isn’t your significant other in the hospital right now? Strange topic to post.”

Jennifer Jajeh @jenjajeh @kourtneykardash Automated tweeting gone bad. The problem with being a brand and not a human. Your husband is in the ER and you're tweeting about space and boundaries. @kourtneykardash Automated tweeting gone bad. The problem with being a brand and not a human. Your husband is in the ER and you're tweeting about space and boundaries.

Tracie @Tracie1216 @kourtneykardash Isn’t your significant other in the hospital right now? Strange topic to post @kourtneykardash Isn’t your significant other in the hospital right now? Strange topic to post

Travis Barker and the 2008 plane crash

Travis Barker has never shied away from speaking about his 2008 plane crash. He has often talked about the “horrible feeling,” and he recovered from his PTSD and suicidal thoughts. In 2008, Travis Barker boarded a plane bound for Van Nuys, California, but the plane crashed in South Carolina.

Reid @RVAReid Travis Barker survived a plane crash that killed his bodyguard, his assistant and the 2 pilots. And he didn’t fly for 13 years until this month. I ain’t even gon hold you, if I survived something like that I may have never flown again. Travis Barker survived a plane crash that killed his bodyguard, his assistant and the 2 pilots. And he didn’t fly for 13 years until this month. I ain’t even gon hold you, if I survived something like that I may have never flown again.

Barker's security guard Charles and assistant Chris Baker did not survive the crash, and Travis himself suffered third-degree burns on 65-70% of his body. Since the incident, Travis has refused to step into an aircraft for over a decade. However, in 2021, he managed to board an aircraft with Kourtney's support for their wedding in Italy.

After the incident, Travis opted for a very healthy lifestyle and turned vegan. Talking about his veganism, he once said on a podcast:

"I'd eat bags of beef jerky — whatever they could give me, whatever I could stomach and not think about what I was eating because I wasn't eating at all. I was ditching my food, giving it to my friends because I didn't want to eat meat but then I got caught. So long story short, I ate a bit of meat in the hospital and when I got out I just felt like the next evolution of my eating would be to try and be vegan. And it was so easy in LA because we have so many great vegan restaurants."

Travis has often spoken about his plane crash. In one of the interviews, he spoke about how he exited the plane after it crashed. He said:

“When I jumped through the emergency exit when the plane blew up, I was in such a hurry to exit the plane I jumped right into the jet, which is full of fuel. My whole body lit up. I had jet fuel in my whole body. When I jumped into the jets I started running, I was ripping off my clothes because that's what my instinct told me to do but little did I know I was still on fire because I was soaked in jet fuel.”

While it took 13 years for the drummer, Travis Barker, to board an airplane, he thanked his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, for giving him the support to get over this fear.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far