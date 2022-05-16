Kourtney Kardashian wedding photos: Reality star ties the knot with Travis Barker in Santa Barbara

American media personalities Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied the knot for the second time in a wedding ceremony on May 15.

According to a source, the couple got married with a real marriage license in a downtown courthouse, making their union legal. The newlyweds will hold another wedding ceremony "in the near future" in Italy, according to the insider, inviting all of their friends and family.

In the photographs acquired by TMZ, the celebs were pictured outside a courtroom in Santa Barbara. 42-year-old Kardashian was seen dressed in a white dress with a veil, while Barker was dressed in a black-on-black suit.

Dicharachera Podcast @_dicharachera

Cuentan los rumores que solamente se casaron por el civil y NO tuvieron invitados, además aprovecharon para tomarse una sesión de boda.

¿Qué opinan?

#kravis Kourtney Kardashian y Travis Barker ¡ya se casaron! La pareja se dio el SÍ en Santa Bárbara.Cuentan los rumores que solamente se casaron por el civil y NO tuvieron invitados, además aprovecharon para tomarse una sesión de boda.¿Qué opinan? Kourtney Kardashian y Travis Barker ¡ya se casaron! La pareja se dio el SÍ en Santa Bárbara.Cuentan los rumores que solamente se casaron por el civil y NO tuvieron invitados, además aprovecharon para tomarse una sesión de boda. ¿Qué opinan?#kravis https://t.co/MIFJOtUA2L

In the images, the duo stood in front of a black convertible with a "Just Married" sign on the back. Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, Kardashian's maternal grandmother, was also photographed watching the couple as they took wedding photographs.

This would not be the first time that the duo are saying "I do" to each other. Last month, after the GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas, Kardashian and Barker proceeded to the One Love Wedding Chapel in Sin City and had a modest wedding on April 4.

However, it was subsequently disclosed that the wedding was invalid since they did not secure a marriage license.

While sharing the pictures of her special day on Instagram, Kardashian wrote:

“Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Kourtney Kardashian had a hush-hush wedding with Travis Barker

Later in the week of her chapel wedding, the Carlifornia native confessed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she and her lover attempted to secure a marriage license, but the office was closed, forcing them to settle for a practice run.

Kourtney Kardashian also said she notified her family through a group text, with Khloé Kardashian joining in via FaceTime. Speaking about it, Kim Kardashian said:

“I was sleeping. She put it in the group chat, like, ‘Oh, hey guys, by the way … I got married last night!’ And I woke up to like, a million texts.”

The wedding took place roughly six months after the Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum on the beach in Santa Barbara. After several years of friendship, the news outlet reported in January 2021 that the stars were dating.

Travis Barker was previously married to Shanna Moakler in 2004 but separated in the same year, with their divorce being finalized in 2007. They share two kids together - Landon and Alabama. Barker also parents his former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, who is the child of Moakler and professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian shares three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Edited by Saman