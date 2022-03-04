Who are Shanna Moakler's kids? Family explored as 'Celebrity Big Brother' star announces fourth pregnancy

Celebrity Big Brother alum Shanna Moakler recently shared a piece of happy news with her fans. The mom-of-three announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child.

The announcement comes weeks after Shanna Moakler's ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence. In his social media tirade, he accused Shanna Moakler of cheating on him and being unfaithful in their relationship.

All About Shanna Moakler's Kids

Former Playmate and model Shanna Moakler's eldest daughter, Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, was born March 29, 1999, after Moakler became engaged to boxer Oscar De La Hoya in October 1998. However, in 2020 their relationship ended, leaving the former Miss USA with their daughter alone.

Moakler then fell in love with Travis Barker. She married the Blink-182 drummer on October 30, 2004, when Atiana was 5-years-old. The couple welcomed their two children together - son Landon Asher Barker, on October 9, 2003, and daughter Alabama Luella Barker, on December 24, 2005.

But things fell apart in their relationship and Barker filed for divorce in 2006. Although it was reported that the couple reconciled for a while, they got divorced in 2008. They have been co-parenting ever since.

The 46-years-old Celebrity Big Brother star has now announced that she is expecting her fourth child. In a statement to People, Moakler said:

“I took a pregnancy test and it is positive. This has been a tough week, but I'm taking everything day by day.”

Although the new mother-to-be has is always in the news for her tumultuous relationship with her three kids, the siblings share a strong bond.

The eldest daughter Atiana is a model and artist who paints custom bags for clients. She started modeling at 14 years of age but quit when she was in high school. But now, at 22, she has started modeling again and is signed with LA Models.

Meanwhile, her 18-years-old younger brother Landon has become a singer, rapper and musician. The social media personality came into the limelight with his reality series, Meet the Barkers, on MTV with his family. His net worth is reportedly estimated to be around $0.5 Million.

The teenage daughter of ex-couple Alabama is an entrepreneur and singer who released her debut single, Our House, co-written by her and her father Travis, in 2007. She has 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Alabama was the one who confirmed that Moakler was “okay” after Rondeau’s incident. She got “in contact” with her mom during the Rondeau drama and was by her side to support her.

