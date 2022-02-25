Shanna Moakler "saved" by police after boyfriend Matthew Rondeau's social media tirade goes out of control

The relationship between Shanna Moakler and her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau has taken an ugly turn. The Celebrity Big Boss contestant has been “saved” by police after her on-again, off-again boyfriend posted an aggressive video blaming the star of infidelity.

In a self-recorded video posted on his Instagram page, Matthew Rondeau accused Shanna Moakler of cheating on him and spending the night at their neighbour’s house. He even said he would never speak to her ever again and that everything is now over between them.

Exploring the history between Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau

Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau have always been in the headlines for their relationship problems. The couple have reportedly been working on their bonding since getting back together in October 2021 post a break-up.

On Thursday, Rondeau posted an expletive and slur-filled rant on Instagram, alleging that the former Miss USA had been cheating on him. His social media tirade ended in a domestic violence arrest after Moakler allegedly had 'visible marks on her body'.

Authorities told People that 28-year-old Rondeau was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday and his bail is currently set at $50,000.

The mom of three is now trying to recoup from the trauma. While giving an update about 46-year-old Moakler, her manager, David Weintraub, told DailyMail:

“Thank you to everyone calling with concern about Shana, she is OK and survived this traumatic experience. Especially to all of her fans who saw this horrible incident unfold on social media.”

The CEO Of DWE Talent further added:

“Thankfully the police saved her from harms way and she is doing fine. At the moment she asks that she is given her space to adjust to life after this trauma.”

Weintraub concluded by saying that social media saved her life as the video was “flagged immediately and police were called.”

In a statement to Us Weekly, Moakler also said via her rep:

“I wanted to let everybody know that I’m OK and thank you for your love and support. I’m surrounded by my family and friends.”

Rondeau’s reportedly started getting jealous of the ex-wife of Travis Braker when she was filming for Celebrity Big Brother. Her growing bond with fellow competitor Lamar Odom on the show was one of the main reasons behind his apparent jealousy.

