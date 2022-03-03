"It was taking it too far": Teddi Mellencamp on Celebrity Big Brother drama with Todrick Hall

Celebrity Big Brother alum, Teddi Mellencamp, opened up about her fellow contestant Todrick Hall, who came second on the show, saying he not only played games, but took things too far by passing lewd personal comments about every contestant on the show.

Teddi Mellencamp also revealed that they have not spoken to each other since the show ended and she has no problem with it.

Teddi Mellencamp Speaks Up about Todrick Hall CBB Drama

The “straightforward” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Teddi Mellencamp, was the first evicted houseguest on season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother. However, she claims she was able to see through Todrick Hall and his “evil” act early on.

While promoting her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, the 40-years-old told Us Weekly on March 2:

“A lot of people that didn’t watch the live feeds are a little bit confused on what went down, but he went past playing the game. I understand it’s a game, and you should play it with your full heart and do what you gotta do, and there’s gonna be alliance switches and all of that. But it’s the things he said about a lot of us personally that weren’t necessary. It was taking it too far.”

At the start of the show, the Bravo star formed an alliance with 36-years-old Hall along with other members Mirai Nagasu, Carson Kressley, Shanna Moakler and Cynthia Bailey. Things went down south after tension started brewing between her and the American Idol alum.

Mellencamp also revealed that Hall started playing mind games even before the live feeds started. No wonder the wellness coach did not vote for Hall in the finale and cast her ballot for Miesha Tate instead, saying:

“One of your favorite movies is ‘Wizard of Oz,’ but you’ve forgotten that we can see behind the curtain, so I’m going to choose the lesser of two evils.”

Bravo star Mellencamp, along with other cast members also didn’t acknowledge Hall’s second-place win, saying:

“I didn’t even go over because I can’t be fake like that. That’s not who I am. So, I was like, ‘I’ll just make it clear that I drew my line in the sand right here.'”

Mellencamp wasn't the only one who lashed out at Hall’s act. Even Todd Bridges called out his deceitful gameplay along with his co-stars and called him a “bulls–t artist”.

Edited by Gunjan