Teddi Mellencamp's Celebrity Big Brother exit: 5 things she said 

Teddi Mellencamp's journey on CBS' Celebrity Big Brother has come to an end. The star is not new to reality shows, from her years on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but was the first houseguest to be evicted from the show after being voted out over Tom Bridges.

Celebrity Big Brother Head of Household Miesha Tate had originally nominated Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu and Queer Eye alum Carson Kressley, but when the former won the Veto competition, Miesha put Teddi as a replacement for Mirai.

Teddi took to Instagram to share her emotions about being evicted from the show and reuniting with her family.

In an interview with TV Insider, she reflected on her elimination from the show and much more. Here are 5 key highlights of the interview.

1) Teddi reflected on things she could have done differently

In the interview, Teddi reflected on how she played a straightforward game on Celebrity Big Brother and the things she could have done differently.

"I should have never trusted Todrick. When I saw that he was potentially playing on Twitter that he was going to be in the house, I was warned not to trust him. He was so nice and funny when I first got there that I forgot that advice. I thought, “Maybe they saw a different side.” Apparently, that’s his only side. Shoot."

2) Teddi reflected on her decision to not talk to Miesha about Todrick

When Teddi was asked whether it would have made a difference if she had spoken to Miesha about not trusting Todrick on Celebrity Big Brother, she said:

"I could have ultimately played a different game with Miesha, but the amount of obsession that those guys had with her. Todrick and Chris Kirkpatrick were fanning out. I don’t think I could have ever put in the work that Chris Kirkpatrick did with her. I ultimately think she did what she wanted to do."

3) Teddi talked about her reality TV experiences

Teddi revealed how different her experience was on Celebrity Big Brother than on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

"I would say it’s completely different because with Housewives you know when the cameras are going to be there. You have set times. This was 24-hours over 11 days. It was unbelievable to me. The fact I didn’t have a second competition. I thought I would be competing every day. We were in quarantine seven days prior. It was a long road."

4) Teddi revealed how “messy” housemates were over her "Have fun with the dishes" comment

In the interview, Teddi revealed she stopped doing the dishes once she realized she was the one getting evicted on Celebrity Big Brother.

"Once I realized I was going home, I said I was doing a dishes strike. I said I wasn’t doing the dishes anymore. They were piling up and filling up. I was thinking, “Sorry about your luck guys.” The guys in the house other than Carson and Chris Kirkpatrick, but it is beyond. I mean from sh*rting, and that’s a direct quote, to being messy, messy, messy. Like how do you take care of yourself in the real world? Some don’t know how to use a microwave."

5) Teddi revealed her pick for the winner of Celebrity Big Brother

Teddi also revealed her pick for the winner of the season - Carson Kressley.

"I think Carson. I think Carson is strong. He is such a pleasure to be around. I obviously love Cynthia and Shanna as well, but I think ultimately Carson can work both sides of the fence. I think he will be able to pull through if he can break up the Todrick and Miesha alliance."

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday 8.00 pm ET on CBS.

