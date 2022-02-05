“Imagine not knowing who Chris Kirkpatrick is”: Celebrity Big Brother season 3 fans react to Teddi Mellencamp being unaware of NSYNC singer

It seems that fans have already started forming opinions right from the first episode of Celebrity Big Brother season 3. On Wednesday, the show launched, officially revealing its contestants.

The star studded show, which ran for an hour, dedicated the first half of the premiere episode to introducing the celebrities, followed by the season's first task.

Teddi Mellencamp and Chris Kirkpatrick meet in Celebrity Big Brother season 3

Season 3 of the show features 11 celebrities who have to live in an isolated house for three weeks, with their daily activities getting recorded 24x7 and seen by the viewers . Each day they have to perform certain challenges and save themselves from elimination, which will happen twice every week.

When the contestants met each other in the Big Brother house, Chris introduced himself to Mellencamp. However, the latter did not know the NSYNC singer, which rubbed fans the wrong way.

In fact, Chris even mentioned that he was a NSYNC member, yet Teddie seemed unfamiliar with the boy band. Her unawareness of NSYNC did not sit well with fans, who took to Twitter to express their disappointment with Teddi.

Wednesday's episode saw Teddi Mellencamp getting targeted in the week's first task. As instructed by host Julie Chen Moonves, contestants had to hoist themselves in the air and remain like that for the longest time.

Most celebrities gave up quickly. However, when Teddi asked for Meisha's promise not to vote against her, she got a vague response. Will Teddi Mellencamp be evicted in the first week of Celebrity Big Brother season 3?

Celebrity Big Brother season 3 will be aired for a very short period compared to other reality TV shows. Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother features a highly talented and appreciative bunch of personalities.

The list includes Real Housewives stars Cynthia Bailey-Hill and Teddi Mellencamp, Diff’rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges, singer/choreographer Todrick Hall, SNL alum Chris Kattan, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy personality Carson Kressley, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu, former NBA player Lamar Odom, former UFC champion Miesha “Cupcake” Tate, and NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick.

The show will telecast every day on CBS TV at 8:00 pm EST.

