“The Hoverboard didn’t work”: Project Runway fans react to Kristina Kharlashkina’s final look

Kristina Kharlashkina from Project Runway Season 19 (Image via kristina_kharlashkina/Instagram)
Kristina Kharlashkina from Project Runway Season 19 (Image via kristina_kharlashkina/Instagram)
Modified Feb 04, 2022 01:38 PM IST
Feature

The finalists of Project Runway Season 19 showcased beautiful collections at the New York Fashion Week. While the contestants offered something new throughout their collection, Kristina Kharlashkina decided to go with a model on the hoverboard.

Her collection was called “Renaissance,” through which she wanted to portray herself and her growth as a designer. She chose a hoverboard as a prop for her final look because Kharlashkina wanted to showcase her shift to modern design.

Kristina on the runway #NYFW #ProjectRunway https://t.co/cxDdcHg65A

Although her idea was commendable, viewers were not on board with it. Kharlashkina thought it would add a “wow” factor to her show, but it didn’t seem like spectators were impressed. Christian Siriano chose not to comment when the designer asked for a model who could snowboard, indicating his disinterest in Kharlashkina’s hoverboard idea.

Here’s what fans have to say

The hoverboard theme impressed judge Nina Garcia, while Brandon Maxwell didn’t like the prop. Fortunately, Kharlashkina’s model had some practice and didn’t injure herself while hoverboarding the runway.

However, viewers were not happy with Kharlashkina’s final look and trolled her for using the hoverboard on the Project Runway finale. In the past, the designer has been criticized for repeating designs on the show. Netizens always thought that the judges were biased toward her and that she didn’t deserve to be a finalist.

Here’s how they reacted to Kharlashkina’s hoverboard look:

I'm not inspired, moved or excited by Kristina collection.The Hooverboard didn't work.#ProjectRunway
That hover board did nothing for Kristina’s collection. The crowd did not look impressed with that circus costume that model had on😩🤦🏾‍♀️#ProjectRunway
I liked a few things of Kristina’s but didn’t get that last one. 🤡 #ProjectRunway
Kristina’s collection is not giving. I expected more from her. There were a couple looks that were nice but I was not that impressed. #ProjectRunway
Kristina and this hoverboard and the dreadful fashions! How did she get here? #ProjectRunway https://t.co/WSILTQnSrL
I don’t understand Kristina wanting this hoverboard so bad. I’m not getting the vision.#ProjectRunway
"She's going to Mars"Damn was Kristina's grandfather Alexei Leonov? What is going on with this hoverboard girl #ProjectRunway
Okay #ProjectRunway Twitter I’m late but I’m here. What have I missed. I see Kristina is being annoying with that hoverboard
Kristina thinks these models have enough insurance to cover runway hoverboard related injuries #ProjectRunway https://t.co/OITztFKIuq
Kristina this not the show to add this hoverboard. Is there insurance in case of injury #ProjectRunway

All about Project Runway Season 19 finale

Kharlashkina’s collection was soothing to the eyes. Most of her outfits had flower prints on satin material, and one of those prints was celery, which is something she was famous for among her fellow designers. Every morning Kharlashkina used to make celery juice for her fellow contestants.

The other three finalists were Shantall Lacayo, Chasity Sereal, and Coral Castillo. They, too, showcased an incredible collection on the NYFW runway.

Sereal’s theme was “black sheep,” and Castillo featured her signature designs and portrayed her culture as well. The winner of Project Runway Season 19 was Lacayo, who showcased beautifully textured outfits on the runway.

The finale welcomed all the former contestants of this season and the finalists’ families and friends. The guest judge was Tommy Hilfiger, joining the regular panel of judges that included Maxwell and Garcia. Elaine Welteroth didn’t attend the finale.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
