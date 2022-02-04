“What a cheat”: Project Runway fans are upset with Shantall Lacayo winning Season 19

Project Runway Season 19 has got its winner — Shantall Lacayo. The two-hour finale showcased all four finalists’ collections at New York Fashion Week.

After the semi-finals, the designers were given three months to prepare for the final runway show. Lacayo created modern office wear and classy party wear looks with a beautiful texture inspired by her Latin culture and roots. She even wore one of her designs in the finale.

Judges Brandon Maxwell and Nina Garcia and guest judge Tommy Hilfiger were extremely impressed with Lacayo’s design. They loved the texture, which according to them, takes a lot of effort to bring to perfection.

While her collection impressed the judges, fans were not rooting for her to win the season.

Viewers liked Chasity Sereal and Coral Castillo’s collections better

Lacayo was the only competitor who agreed to Project Runway mentor Christian Siriano’s suggestions throughout the season. Although she presented an incredible collection, viewers didn’t like it better than Chasity Sereal and Coral Castillo’s looks.

According to fans, Lacayo’s designs deserved a runner-up title but not a winner’s. Few of the outfits were impressive, but Castillo’s entire collection was mind-blowing.

Reacting to Lacayo winning Season 19, here’s what netizens have to say:

Kizzy James @kizzyjames01 What a cheat. I can’t watch the show any longer she didn’t deserve the win. #ProjectRunway What a cheat. I can’t watch the show any longer she didn’t deserve the win. #ProjectRunway

колистефер @Collestipher Coral’s collection is way stronger than Shantall’s. Only one piece stood out for me from Shantall’s collection. Coral’s was impressive from start to end. Bleh. Oh well. #ProjectRunway Coral’s collection is way stronger than Shantall’s. Only one piece stood out for me from Shantall’s collection. Coral’s was impressive from start to end. Bleh. Oh well. #ProjectRunway

Tony @demond218 I swear to god this might be my last season watching #ProjectRunway …WTF?? They always choose wrong!!! No shade to Shantal…but… I swear to god this might be my last season watching #ProjectRunway …WTF?? They always choose wrong!!! No shade to Shantal…but… https://t.co/7haHVNneVn

💕🦋M!ss_PlusAmerica👑🦄 @BrittneyPatrese No she was runner up to me but congratulations to her she came back from elimination to win it all!!! #ProjectRunway No she was runner up to me but congratulations to her she came back from elimination to win it all!!! #ProjectRunway

🎄 zoë 🎄 @filmsbyzoe shantall literally had the ugliest boringest worst collection but its the most long term sellable so thats why she won #ProjectRunway shantall literally had the ugliest boringest worst collection but its the most long term sellable so thats why she won #ProjectRunway

YaBoiJay @jay80hunt So you’re telling me garments that looked like boxes beat couture macrame and red carpet eleganza? #ProjectRunway So you’re telling me garments that looked like boxes beat couture macrame and red carpet eleganza? #ProjectRunway https://t.co/tqYZrhy1sR

Gracefully ' Stylish @FlyyerThenYou_ Nina made sure Chastity didn’t have a chance 🙄 Chasity or Coral Should Have wonNina made sure Chastity didn’t have a chance 🙄 #ProjectRunway Chasity or Coral Should Have won😒 Nina made sure Chastity didn’t have a chance 🙄 #ProjectRunway

Shantall Lacayo was once eliminated from Project Runway

Viewers, who followed the season, must be aware of Lacayo being eliminated in Episode 7. The avant garde episode featured Billy Porter as the guest judge when the judges didn’t like Lacayo’s design. However, Siriano used his veto power to save her from elimination.

Prior to Project Runway, Lacayo was running her fashion business on social media. She didn’t receive any professional training but has been taught sewing and stitching since the age of four. After winning the season, she will receive a $250,000 grand prize to start her own brand.

Her win will also allow her to get inside the fashion circle of the industry and work with famous designers or create looks for celebrities.

Apart from Lacayo, the other three finalists were Castillo, Sereal, and Kristina Kharlashkina. This season's former contestants arrived in the finale to cheer their fellow designers. The final episode also welcomed the finalists’ families and friends, along with experts, models, and big names from the fashion industry.

