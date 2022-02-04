"She knows what she wants": Fans divided over Carolyn and Kurt's relationship on Joe Millionaire

Joe Millionaire stars Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee are starting to feel the pressure of choosing one woman each by the end of this journey. With emotions running at an all-time high, it has become difficult for the men to find the love of their lives.
However, with nine women left, challenges and obstacles only seem to increase in the house.
With Carolyn, the chances of drama are very high. She has not made it easy for Kurt to explore relationships with other women in the house. The latter has had a tough journey establishing stable connections with some women, and the drama every now and then is not making it any easier for him.
Fans of Joe Millionaire are divided in their opinions of Carolyn and her relationship with Kurt. One tweeted:
"I don't mind Carolyn. She knows what she wants. Nothing wrong with that. She's confident. I hope it works out for her."
Joe Millionaire star Kurt is "walking on eggshells" with Carolyn
Episode 6 of Joe Millionaire is the beginning of a brand new week, and it starts with a pool party to lighten the atmosphere and begin fresh from all the drama that transpired the previous week. The women get ready to enjoy themselves at the party, and the men are thinking of getting to know other women better.
Kurt reveals his feelings about having Carolyn at the party. He feels that because of her, he cannot explore connections with other women. Although his feelings for Carolyn are strong, he feels like he is "walking around eggshells" whenever Carolyn is present.
Kurt talks to Carolyn by pulling her aside for a one-on-one conversation. He asks if she is angry at whatever happened during the camping trip. She denies animosity because of events between her and Kurt during that activity.
However, some fans are not happy with how she carries herself in the show.
Carolyn is very confident of her relationship with Kurt and tells him that she cannot wait to see what happens to them outside of the show. But fans are quick to spot red flags.
Carolyn not all that bad as fans cheer for Carolyn and Kurt on Joe Millionaire
Some followers are supporting Carolyn on her journey to find love on Joe Millionaire. Fans think that the production, as well as the editing team of the show, tend to show a bit of drama, and because of that, Carolyn comes off as the villain. They are rooting for Kurt and Carolyn's chemistry on the show.
Joe Millionaire has a few more episodes for fans to unravel what will happen between Kurt and Carolyn. The show airs every Thursday at 8.00 pm ET on Fox.