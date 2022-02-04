"She knows what she wants": Fans divided over Carolyn and Kurt's relationship on Joe Millionaire

Joe Millionaire stars Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee are starting to feel the pressure of choosing one woman each by the end of this journey. With emotions running at an all-time high, it has become difficult for the men to find the love of their lives.

However, with nine women left, challenges and obstacles only seem to increase in the house.

With Carolyn, the chances of drama are very high. She has not made it easy for Kurt to explore relationships with other women in the house. The latter has had a tough journey establishing stable connections with some women, and the drama every now and then is not making it any easier for him.

Fans of Joe Millionaire are divided in their opinions of Carolyn and her relationship with Kurt. One tweeted:

"I don't mind Carolyn. She knows what she wants. Nothing wrong with that. She's confident. I hope it works out for her."

Joe Millionaire star Kurt is "walking on eggshells" with Carolyn

Episode 6 of Joe Millionaire is the beginning of a brand new week, and it starts with a pool party to lighten the atmosphere and begin fresh from all the drama that transpired the previous week. The women get ready to enjoy themselves at the party, and the men are thinking of getting to know other women better.

Kurt reveals his feelings about having Carolyn at the party. He feels that because of her, he cannot explore connections with other women. Although his feelings for Carolyn are strong, he feels like he is "walking around eggshells" whenever Carolyn is present.

Kurt talks to Carolyn by pulling her aside for a one-on-one conversation. He asks if she is angry at whatever happened during the camping trip. She denies animosity because of events between her and Kurt during that activity.

However, some fans are not happy with how she carries herself in the show.

toonces-the-cat @tooncesthecat1 #JoeMillionaire #redflag Carolyn and her possessive attitude are one big walking Carolyn and her possessive attitude are one big walking 🚩🚩🚩#JoeMillionaire #redflag https://t.co/HvDt8mIvI0

Thumperstiltskin @quirings1



#JoeMillionaire Question: How do we, the viewers, eliminate Carolyn? Are we supposed to vote her off Survivor style? Tell her she’s the Weakest Link, Goodbye? I’m not even dating her and I’m exhausted. Question: How do we, the viewers, eliminate Carolyn? Are we supposed to vote her off Survivor style? Tell her she’s the Weakest Link, Goodbye? I’m not even dating her and I’m exhausted.#JoeMillionaire https://t.co/GJCrMWardo

Julie McCoy @LAjuliemccoy If Kurt ends up picking annoying drama Carolyn, I’m going to throw my TV out the window. #JoeMillionaire If Kurt ends up picking annoying drama Carolyn, I’m going to throw my TV out the window. #JoeMillionaire

💙AllisonWV75💛 @Auntie_Allison Carolyn almost makes this show unwatchable. She’s in it for the money. #JoeMillionaire Carolyn almost makes this show unwatchable. She’s in it for the money. #JoeMillionaire

Carolyn is very confident of her relationship with Kurt and tells him that she cannot wait to see what happens to them outside of the show. But fans are quick to spot red flags.

Violet @violet_riptide @SipsUpButtercup Red flags everywhere with Carolyn’s rampant insecurity and control pathos. Both of them confuse immediate physical chemistry with “love”. @JoeMillFOX Voice of reason right thereRed flags everywhere with Carolyn’s rampant insecurity and control pathos. Both of them confuse immediate physical chemistry with “love”. #JoeMillionaire @SipsUpButtercup @JoeMillFOX Voice of reason right there👆 Red flags everywhere with Carolyn’s rampant insecurity and control pathos. Both of them confuse immediate physical chemistry with “love”. #JoeMillionaire

BachelorBtch @bachelorbtch If Kurt ends up with Carolyn I will be mad lol #JoeMillionaire If Kurt ends up with Carolyn I will be mad lol #JoeMillionaire

Carolyn not all that bad as fans cheer for Carolyn and Kurt on Joe Millionaire

Some followers are supporting Carolyn on her journey to find love on Joe Millionaire. Fans think that the production, as well as the editing team of the show, tend to show a bit of drama, and because of that, Carolyn comes off as the villain. They are rooting for Kurt and Carolyn's chemistry on the show.

Ayonna Lorbach @whadupp_yonna Kurt is in love with Carolyn and he just needs to cut the show and pick her. Their connection is electric. #JoeMillionaire Kurt is in love with Carolyn and he just needs to cut the show and pick her. Their connection is electric. #JoeMillionaire

mark david @markdavid_music @caroesteph I started to fall for it at first. Even if it isn't editing, when you care about someone, you will have emotional reactions to seeing them with another person. That's understandable. Let's not forget... nothing normal about having to compete for affection against 20 girls. Period @caroesteph I started to fall for it at first. Even if it isn't editing, when you care about someone, you will have emotional reactions to seeing them with another person. That's understandable. Let's not forget... nothing normal about having to compete for affection against 20 girls. Period https://t.co/pghViM8RZL

renee @reneeistired I feel like there’s a lot we’re not seeing with Kurt/Carolyn and they’re editing it to make her look crazy. It’s not adding up. Same with Nikki on DSAL #JoeMillionaire I feel like there’s a lot we’re not seeing with Kurt/Carolyn and they’re editing it to make her look crazy. It’s not adding up. Same with Nikki on DSAL #JoeMillionaire

Joe Millionaire has a few more episodes for fans to unravel what will happen between Kurt and Carolyn. The show airs every Thursday at 8.00 pm ET on Fox.

