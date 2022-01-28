Joe Millionaire debuts chaotic Camp Buy Me Love trip with Carolyn and Amanda drama in a loop

Fox's Joe Millionaire episode 4 kicked off with a camping trip to Camp Buy Me Love where the contestants would be able to spend some alone time with Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee. What started as a tug of war to decide tents ultimately became a tug of war between Carolyn and Amanda, with both of them trying to pull Kurt to their end.

The episode began with Carolyn and Amanda having a private conversation where Amanda suggested they both work on their relationship with Kurt and build their own connection and not have any bad blood between them.

Some Marshmallows and some drama on Joe Millionaire

Camping on Joe Millionaire does call for some good campfires and marshmallows, but it certainly did not call for the drama that transpired that night. Kurt seemed torn between mending his connection with Carolyn and building his connection with Amanda.

It was during the campfire session that the drama began to unfold on Joe's Millionaire. While the group were sitting together for the campfire, Amanda chose to have a few campfire cuddle moments with Kurt. Witnessing that, Carolyn got upset and walked away.

Kurt went to talk to Carolyn after a while but by that time the anger pot had overflowed and Carolyn blamed Kurt for being intimate with Amanda in front of the entire group. Kurt tried to make her understand that he was just trying to explore and build other connections but Carolyn wasn't convinced.

Kurt was evidently disappointed with Carolyn to the extent that he had to go and talk to the show's producer. The situation got to a point where the other "Joe" Steven Mcbee had to intervene between Kurt and Carolyn.

Fans have varied opinions

Some fans of Joe Millionaire were disappointed with how the episode unfolded and there were some who came out in support of Carolyn.

Jam🍇 @MeshaKendall Who watch joe millionaire? Cause i don’t like how Carolyn is so entitled about Kurt Who watch joe millionaire? Cause i don’t like how Carolyn is so entitled about Kurt

thecynthia 🌈 @thecynthia Seriously, if I'm sick of Carolyn's whining, I can only imagine how Kurt was feeling while camping. Girl, EVERYone knows what these dating shows are like. And suddenly, you want to change the rules AFTER YOU TOLD HIM TO DATE EVERYONE?! Girl, stop. #JoeMillionaire Seriously, if I'm sick of Carolyn's whining, I can only imagine how Kurt was feeling while camping. Girl, EVERYone knows what these dating shows are like. And suddenly, you want to change the rules AFTER YOU TOLD HIM TO DATE EVERYONE?! Girl, stop. #JoeMillionaire

Notice Carolyn was the only one who cared? Cause she has the most feeling for Kurt vs others. @WithFinda Yes! It's her right and Kurt right on how he handles it. Just because you sign up for this, doesn't mean your feelings.. should be brushed aside!Notice Carolyn was the only one who cared? Cause she has the most feeling for Kurt vs others. #Joemillionaire @WithFinda Yes! It's her right and Kurt right on how he handles it. Just because you sign up for this, doesn't mean your feelings.. should be brushed aside!Notice Carolyn was the only one who cared? Cause she has the most feeling for Kurt vs others. #Joemillionaire https://t.co/jeymVoyjtM

At the other end of the stick, Joe Millionaire had its other "Joe", Steven Mcbee building his connections with the other girls, playing guitar around the campfire and stuffing marshmallows into the girls' mouths without any signs of drama.

Three girls were eliminated by the end of the episode and the preview also showed a lot of promise that had the viewers really excited to see what happens next.

