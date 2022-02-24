“Dry, boring and predictable”: 'Celebrity Big Brother' fans disappointed with the one hour non-dramatic finale

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 announced its winner on Monday during an hour-long episode on CBS. Viewers were disappointed with the finale because it was predictable and non-dramatic.

Miesha Tate was the winner of the third season, and this didn’t come as a surprise to fans of the reality TV show. Those who followed Season 3 knew that the evicted houseguests who arrived for the finale as jurors would never have let Todrick Hall win. After Cynthia Bailey was eliminated by Tate, it was obvious that the jurors would vote for the former UFC champ.

Viewers were expecting more drama from the contestants. Many expected the jurors to throw shade at Hall and Tate for being manipulative the entire season.

How did fans react to the 'Celebrity Big Brother' finale?

All episodes of Celebrity Big Brother had a run time of two hours, but the finale was a one hour episode. The final episode’s run time irked fans as they wanted more from the last installment. They were expecting a back-and-forth from the jurors and finalists in the form of arguments and counter-attacks.

Fans expressed their disappointment on social media, calling the finale “dull” and “boring.”

Here’s what they had to say:

TVBooksMusic @TVBooksMusic1 #CelebrityBigBrother #CBB3 I feel like this finale was totally lackluster. I wanted questions. I wanted feelings to be made known. I wanted both Miesha and Todrick to answer for the behavior they both displayed in the house. #CBB I feel like this finale was totally lackluster. I wanted questions. I wanted feelings to be made known. I wanted both Miesha and Todrick to answer for the behavior they both displayed in the house. #CBB #CelebrityBigBrother #CBB3

LGB @LinaG311 #CBB3 You watch the season and then they give you half a finale show…. They didn’t address anything why was the show only an hour?! #CelebrityBigBrother You watch the season and then they give you half a finale show…. They didn’t address anything why was the show only an hour?! #CelebrityBigBrother #CBB3

#RIPBettyWhite @MrsNorco210

#CBB3 #CBBUSA3 #CelebrityBigBrother And just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse. The celebrity big brother finale was even more boring than the season! #CBB3 US And just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse. The celebrity big brother finale was even more boring than the season!#CBB3 #CBBUSA3 #CelebrityBigBrother #CBB3US https://t.co/xvjDAk9184

Kim @kimstrangelove



#CBB3 #CBBUS3 #CBBUSA3 #CelebrityBigBrother Well that finale was as disappointing as the rest of the season of CBB. I wanted to hear the jury talk more, especially about Todrick's horrible behavior. Well that finale was as disappointing as the rest of the season of CBB. I wanted to hear the jury talk more, especially about Todrick's horrible behavior.#CBB3 #CBBUS3 #CBBUSA3 #CelebrityBigBrother

Miguel 💔 @Migs69177881 🏽 I never watch #CelebrityBigBrother but I seen the last 20 min and that was a super boring and uneventful finale for any type of show I never watch #CelebrityBigBrother but I seen the last 20 min and that was a super boring and uneventful finale for any type of show 👎🏽

Carson Kressley won America's Favorite Houseguest

A total of 11 celebrity contestants participated in Celebrity Big Brother Season 3. In addition to the finalists, the remaining eight houseguests included Carson Kressley, Mirai Nagasu, Chris Kattan, Lamar Odom, Todd Bridges, Chris Kirkpatrick, Shanna Moakler, and Teddi Mellancamp.

Although Tate won the season, she couldn’t entirely impress fans as they voted Kressley to be "America’s Favorite Houseguest."

During the finale episode, all the former contestants arrived to vote for the winner, with the exception of Kattan. As he had quit (he wasn't evicted from the show), he lost the right to vote, but appeared in the finale to lend support.

After Tate won the HOH (Head of Household) round, she took Hall with her to the finale. The jurors were visibly disappointed when they saw Bailey being evicted from the house. In the end, only one voted for Hall, while the majority picked Tate. The winner received a grand prize of $250,000.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 began on February 2 on CBS and Paramount+ and ended four weeks later.

