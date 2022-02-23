When will Celebrity Big Brother finale air? Release date, finalists and more

Celebrity Big Brother (CBB) premiered its third season on February 2, and the finale episode is set to be released, within four weeks. A total of 11 celebrities entered the Big Brother house to compete for a grand prize of $250,000.

The finale of Celebrity Big Brother will air on Wednesday, February 23 on CBS and Paramount+ at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Viewers can opt for several streaming services such as Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling, Philo, and DirecTV Stream to get the channels. The episodes will also be made available on the networks’ site after the premiere.

Who are the Celebrity Big Brother finalists?

The final three contestants for Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 are Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey, former UFC champ Miesha Tate, and singer/dancer Todrick Hall.

In the previous episode, Lamar Odom and Todd Bridges were voted out in a double elimination round. The first contestant to be evicted from CBB was Teddi Mellancamp, followed by Mirai Nagasu, Chris Kirkpatrick, Shanna Moakler and Carson Kressley. SNL star Chris Kattan was not evicted, but he quit the show.

Celebrities will return to the live finale on Wednesday as jurors to vote for the Season 3 winner. Their decision will depend on who wins the task to become the final Head of Household (HOH).

Julie Chen Moonves reveals what to expect from the finale

The season 3 finale will be a thrilling episode as all three contestants are tough competitors. Speaking about what to expect, host Julie Chen Moonves told Us Weekly:

“There’s gonna be a live HOH. Because we’re only an hour, it’s gonna be a whirlwind of an hour. All the jurors get to say one statement before they stick the key in the box.”

She continued:

“And I think that will be a powerful part of the show when each one gets to say something to the final two. It’s amazing how in one sentence you can really take a dig at someone, or show grace, or just let someone know exactly where they stand.”

Moonves further mentioned that the jury is “fired up.”

Those who have been following the show must be aware of evicted members being annoyed at Hall. Mostly, all the contestants’ reason to leave the house was Hall betraying their friendship or targeting and strategizing to vote them out.

Moakler was one of Hall’s nemesis on the show, thus, she slammed him after being evicted. She told Parade:

“He started clapping and dancing while I was walking out the door. So that’s why I was like, ‘Oh, OK! Well, I’ll make sure all the jury doesn’t vote for you. You got your way. You lied and schemed; good for you. Don’t hate the player, hate the game.”

Further, recently evicted contestant Odom called the finalist a “fake friend” on his Instagram post. Bridges, too, said he didn’t want to award any win to Hall.

Only time will tell whether Hall’s strategy works in Celebrity Big Brother finale.

