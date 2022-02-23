What did Lamar Odom say about Khloe Kardashian after being evicted from Celebrity Big Brother?

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom was voted out in a surprise double eviction on Celebrity Big Brother (CBB). Monday's episode saw Odom and Todd Bridges on the chopping block.

Odom was evicted in the first elimination round, followed by Bridges at the end of the episode. When the 42-year-old athlete came out of the Big Brother house, he talked about ex-wife Khloe Kardashian in his exit interview.

Host Julie Chen Moonves asked him if there was any message he would like to give to Kardashian. In response, he said:

"I miss you and I hope to get to see you soon.”

The former couple was married from 2009 to 2016.

Lamar Odom mentioned ex-wife multiple times on CBB

Odom was seen talking about ex-wife Kardashian multiple times in the third season. In one of the episodes, he told fellow player Todrick Hall that he had a dream about her and that he missed her.

In subsequent episodes, the former basketball player spoke at length about his ex-wife and hoped to see her participate in Season 3. He continued by saying that he wanted a fresh start with Kardashian.

While talking about allegations stating he cheated on Kardashian, Odom told Hall:

“When you take a vow under the Lord’s eye, you expect to honor that vow, which I didn’t. It kind of haunts me now that I didn’t. Sometimes when I get the opportunity to talk about it, it’s like therapy.”

Odom further said:

“I do miss her and her family dearly. Even just to the family, I’m sorry I let them down. They had so much faith in me and gave me my own nickname, Lammy. I would do anything to make it up.”

Kardashian and Odom parted ways in 2016 reportedly because of the latter’s drug abuse and cheating scandals.

Who does Odom blame for his eviction from Celebrity Big Brother?

After being eliminated from Celebrity Big Brother, Odom took to his Instagram handle and blamed Hall for his eviction. In the post, he called Hall a “fake friend.”

In an interview with ET Online, he said:

“I don't really have a problem with Todrick, you know? Hopefully we can be friends. I think Todrick is just caught up in fame, and what comes along with it.”

Throughout the season, Hall has somehow rubbed the evicted housemates the wrong way. Though his friendship with Odom on Celebrity Big Brother looked real, he voted the latter out.

After Odom and Bridges’s eviction, the final three houseguests are Hall, Miesha Tate and Cynthia Bailey. The Celebrity Big Brother finale will air on Wednesday, February 23, on CBS.

