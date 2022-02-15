"Shanna deserved better": Fans react as manipulation and distrust lead to twist in elimination on Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 episode 9 premiered on CBS and marked a twist elimination, thoroughly shocking fans. Tables turned and the unexpected happened in this episode, with Shanna Moakler finally leaving.
Carson Kressley, the Head of Household, had nominated Miesha Tate and Todd Bridges for eviction in Celebrity Big Brother. However, Todd and Meisha convinced Carson that Shanna had been playing on both sides of the house.
Carson considered putting Shanna on the block as the replacement nominee even though Shanna had saved him last week using Veto.
Fans were disappointed at the way Shanna was treated throughout the episode. One person tweeted:
Celebrity Big Brother Episode 9 recap
In the eighth episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Carson won the HOH competition after making a deal with Todrick to keep him safe. Shanna, Caron and Cynthia Bailey then tried to convince Todrick that he could not use the POV (Power of Veto), if he won, to take Miesha off the block.
Todrick was not impressed by this, so he, along with Meisha, told Cynthia and Carson about Shanna playing on both sides. Shanna realized that she might not be safe and ended up explaining to Cynthia that she was feeling people out at the beginning of the game, but was committed to aligning with Carson and Cynthia.
Cynthia thought that Shanna wasn't trustworthy and made up her mind that she no longer wanted to play the game with the latter.
Later in the episode, Carson struck a deal with Miesha where he promised to target Shanna this week if she does not win POV. In return, Miesha had to spare him and Cynthia if she were to win the next HoH competition.
Miesha agreed to the deal and informed Todrick of the same. Miesha also told Todrick that the deal was just for next week, so he was free to target Carson next week if he were to win HOH.
A random draw for the POV competition determined that Lamar, Todrick and Cynthia will play in the competition with HoH Carson and nominees Miesha and Todd. For the competition, celebrities had to solve a puzzle. Todrick took an early lead and finished first to win the POV.
Todrick used his POV on Todd and Carson named Shanna as the replacement nominee. By a unanimous vote, Shanna was evicted. On her way back, she hugged Lamar and Todd before walking out and also hoped for Todd to win.
Fans react to Shanna's elimination
Fans of Celebrity Big Brother took to social media to express their disappointment with Shanna's elimination taking place because of the cast's joint plans.
Some fans came out in support of Shanna and showered their love.
While being interviewed by Julie Chen Moonves, Shanna admitted that she knew she was going home. Shanna said that Carson and Cynthia did not know how to play the game and that Chris Kirkpatrick sacrificed his game to make a power play, but Carson threw it away.
She admitted that Todrick and Miesha did what they had to do as part of the competition but she did not respect Carson for turning the other way even after she used her POV to keep him safe. Shanna signed off by saying she was thankful for the experience.