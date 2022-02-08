What is SID Syndrome? Lamar Odom's son's cause of death explored as he opens up on Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother's recent episode saw Lamar Odom open up about his son Jayden, who died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in 2006 when he was 6-months-old. Fifteen years later, Lamar Odom is still mourning the death of his child.

Lamar Odom, in the most recent episode of Celebrity Big Brother, spoke to his housemates Todd Bridges and Cynthia Bailey about having a dream where he saw his 6-month-old son who had passed away from SIDS. The former NBA star said,

"I think I need to cry. I dreamt about my son last night, the one that passed away. He was talking."

Celebrity Big Brother star Lamar Odom shares his grief with housemates on the show

While talking to his housemates about how he dreamt of his son, he said he was not able to grieve the loss properly.

"You know what that's from, though? I didn't get to grieve properly, I don't think, when my son passed away, He kept saying, 'Snatch the rainbow, Daddy.' When he passed away, he couldn't talk. He could just talk with his eyes."

In a confessional, the Celebrity Big Brother star revealed that his son Jayden had died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). He talked about the relationship he shared with his son.

"Even at 6 months old I was saying that we had a really great relationship because whenever I would come into the room his eyes would just follow me wherever I went until I picked him up."

Odom wishes to see his son in the afterlife as he continued saying,

"He was a really special baby; 2006 would've made him, right now, I think 15 or 14 years old. There's just something I don't think I'd ever get over. But him coming to me in a dream lets me know that he's not too far away. And I know I'll see him in an afterlife."

Todd Bridges, Odom's Celebrity Big Brother housemate, reacted to the former NBA star's unimaginable loss by saying,

"Hearing Lamar that he lost a kid has to be the biggest thing that someone has to deal with, and my heart goes out to Lamar because he's dealt with so much stuff."

Liza Morales, Odom's ex-wife, slipped into severe depression after her son's sudden death. The couple also split shortly after Jayden's death. In addition to Jayden, the couple are parents to two other children, Destiny and Lamar Jr.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) is an unexplained death of an infant. often while sleeping. SIDS is also known as crib death as most often the kids pass away while in their cribs.

