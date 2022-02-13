Why did Chris Kattan leave Celebrity Big Brother?

Celebrity Big Brother (CBB) is not every celebrity’s cup of tea. Recently, comedian Chris Kattan abruptly left season 3 leaving fans concerned.

While Kattan’s absence from live feeds for some time gave an idea that he had quit, the speculation was confirmed in episode 7. He was seen telling Chris Kirkpatrick that he wanted to go home and was having a tough time staying in the CBB house.

Later, Miesha Tate gathered all the houseguests and made an announcement by reading from an envelope. She read aloud,

“Chris Kattan will not be continuing in the ‘Big Brother’ game. He wants you all to know that he’s okay.”

Further, a video by Kattan was shown to the houseguests addressed to them. In it, he apologized for suddenly leaving without saying goodbye in person. He expressed,

“I think a lot of you know that this experience has been a difficult thing for me to do.”

He then complimented each of the houseguests while throwing a few punchlines here and there. In response, the contestants also had nice things to say about the comedian.

Kattan wanted to be eliminated in the previous episode

In the previous elimination round, Mirai Nagasu and Kattan were put in the block. The latter requested the house members to vote him out multiple times. He talked about the same when it was his turn to convince the voters.

Kattan said,

"I think it's time for me to move on and you’ve [Nagasu] been very dedicated to playing the game. It’s been very important to you. And I have seen that for a while, you know, from a couple of weeks, you've had a lot of dramatic moments and I think you should stay and I should move on and I will see you all on the outside, I love you all.”

However, his wishes were not answered and houseguests eliminated Nagasu from Celebrity Big Brother.

His Instagram posts have been grabbing attention since the report of Kattan’s exit started doing the rounds. This week, he shared a picture of himself with journalist Maria Libri-Sigle and hinted at some spark flying between the two.

Here’s what both of their posts say:

Who was eliminated in Celebrity Big Brother episode 7?

Chris Kirkpatrick became the target of house politics in episode 7 of Celebrity Big Brother season 3. He was voted out by all the houseguests.

Meanwhile, only seven contestants remain, including Miesha Tate, Todrick Hall, Lamar Odom, Shanna Moakler, Cynthia Bailey, Todd Bridges, and Carson Kressley.

Also Read Article Continues below

New episodes of Celebrity Big Brother air on CBS and Paramount+ at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Sabika