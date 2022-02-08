×
“Hated to see Mirai leave”: Fans confused why Mirai Nagasu was voted out from Celebrity Big Brother

Mirai Nagasu is the second evicted houseguest from Celebrity Big Brother (Image via mirainagasu/ Instagram)
Modified Feb 08, 2022 02:07 PM IST
Feature

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 kick-started last week and has already evicted two celebrities. After RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp, the houseguests voted out figure skating Olympian Mirai Nagasu.

Ever since Chris Kirkpatrick was named Head of Household (HOH), he was planning to target Nagasu. He sent the athlete and Chris Kattan on the chopping block, meaning one of them would be voted out. However, the winner of the Power of Veto competition could save one houseguest.

Though Shanna Moakler won the competition, she decided not to use the power. Nagasu and Kattan were then given a chance to convince houseguests on why they should remain. However, in a surprising turn of events, Kattan pleaded with fellow housemates to vote him out of Celebrity Big Brother.

He said:

"I think it's time for me to move on and you’ve [Nagasu] been very dedicated to playing the game. It’s been very important to you. And I have seen that for a while, you know, from a couple of weeks, you've had a lot of dramatic moments and I think you should stay and I should move on and I will see you all on the outside, I love you all.”

Fans are unhappy with Nagasu’s exit

After Kattan, Nagasu delivered an emotional plea to the houseguests to save her. Despite Kattan’s wish to quit the show, the houseguests voted out Nagasu. The decision naturally left fans confused and unhappy.

Here’s how they reacted:

Hated to see Mirai leave, I liked her #CBB3 #CBS #BBCeleb #BigBrother #CelebrityBigBrother
What did mirai do that made everyone vote for her even after kattan basically begged everyone to vote for him #CBBUS3 #cbb3 #cbb #CelebrityBigBrother
Omg NOOOO NOT MIRAI! She's so elegant and fierce! I wanted to watch more of her omg I'm so sad 😭😭😭😭😭 #CelebrityBigBrother
It's crazy this man pretty much begged to go home and they still vote Mirai. #freeChrisKattan #CelebrityBigBrother #cbbus3 #BBCeleb3
Chris kattan wants to go home but they literally all still voted Mirai… #CelebrityBigBrother #CBBUS3
Mirai is leaving nooooo #CBBUS3 #CelebrityBigBrother https://t.co/t5Q1u7eWmW
Damn, I wish Mirai could’ve stayed longer. She was my fav. #CelebrityBigBrother
Mirai hmmmm I’m confused on how they made her feel uncomfortable in her skin… or was I reading that wrong #CelebrityBigBrother
@mirai_nagasu wanted to stay and Chris wanted to leave. Why did they target her? #CelebrityBigBrother
PERIOD. ROBBED!!! 👏🏾🗣 And I’m sooooo pissed about it!! Such a hilarious and kind SWEETHEART!! I found myself rooting for her above everyone else! 👏🏾😍🔥🥺 Gonna miss her so much!! She deserved so much better than @cbs gave her! 🤬 #cbb3 #CelebrityBigBrother #cbbus3 #mirai twitter.com/chaddhahoh/sta…

Mirai Nagasu was ready to leave Celebrity Big Brother

Although Nagasu’s eviction surprised fans, she was prepared to pack her bags. After leaving the CBB house, the figure skater told host Julie Chen Moonves:

“It was really lonely for me. And then I didn't relate to anyone.”

Previously, Nagasu was seen having a breakdown, as she couldn’t handle the pressure in the Celebrity Big Brother house. She also received flak from her houseguests for calling them old.

The CBS show began with 11 celebrity contestants. Now, only nine remain. The remaining houseguests include Queer Eye star Carson Kressley, sitcom star Todd Bridges, singer and dancer Todrick Hall, NBA player Lamar Odom, model and reality star Shanna Moakler, UFC fighter Miesha Tate, comedian Chris Kattan, RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, and NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick.

