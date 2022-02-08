“Hated to see Mirai leave”: Fans confused why Mirai Nagasu was voted out from Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 kick-started last week and has already evicted two celebrities. After RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp, the houseguests voted out figure skating Olympian Mirai Nagasu.

Ever since Chris Kirkpatrick was named Head of Household (HOH), he was planning to target Nagasu. He sent the athlete and Chris Kattan on the chopping block, meaning one of them would be voted out. However, the winner of the Power of Veto competition could save one houseguest.

Though Shanna Moakler won the competition, she decided not to use the power. Nagasu and Kattan were then given a chance to convince houseguests on why they should remain. However, in a surprising turn of events, Kattan pleaded with fellow housemates to vote him out of Celebrity Big Brother.

He said:

"I think it's time for me to move on and you’ve [Nagasu] been very dedicated to playing the game. It’s been very important to you. And I have seen that for a while, you know, from a couple of weeks, you've had a lot of dramatic moments and I think you should stay and I should move on and I will see you all on the outside, I love you all.”

Fans are unhappy with Nagasu’s exit

After Kattan, Nagasu delivered an emotional plea to the houseguests to save her. Despite Kattan’s wish to quit the show, the houseguests voted out Nagasu. The decision naturally left fans confused and unhappy.

Here’s how they reacted:

bravo lover @chilovesbravo #cbb3 #cbb #CelebrityBigBrother What did mirai do that made everyone vote for her even after kattan basically begged everyone to vote for him #CBBUS3 What did mirai do that made everyone vote for her even after kattan basically begged everyone to vote for him #CBBUS3 #cbb3 #cbb #CelebrityBigBrother

Chloë Jolie @ChloeJolieMe #CelebrityBigBrother Omg NOOOO NOT MIRAI! She's so elegant and fierce! I wanted to watch more of her omg I'm so sad Omg NOOOO NOT MIRAI! She's so elegant and fierce! I wanted to watch more of her omg I'm so sad 😭😭😭😭😭 #CelebrityBigBrother

Beth @ElizabethT____ #CelebrityBigBrother #cbbus3 #BBCeleb3 It's crazy this man pretty much begged to go home and they still vote Mirai. #freeChrisKattan It's crazy this man pretty much begged to go home and they still vote Mirai. #freeChrisKattan #CelebrityBigBrother #cbbus3 #BBCeleb3

Jonah @jonahsBBspam #CBBUS3 Chris kattan wants to go home but they literally all still voted Mirai… #CelebrityBigBrother Chris kattan wants to go home but they literally all still voted Mirai… #CelebrityBigBrother #CBBUS3

baelaysia @baebijoker Mirai hmmmm I’m confused on how they made her feel uncomfortable in her skin… or was I reading that wrong #CelebrityBigBrother Mirai hmmmm I’m confused on how they made her feel uncomfortable in her skin… or was I reading that wrong #CelebrityBigBrother

Tanzanite24K💎 @beee_rita @mirai_nagasu wanted to stay and Chris wanted to leave. Why did they target her? #CelebrityBigBrother @mirai_nagasu wanted to stay and Chris wanted to leave. Why did they target her? #CelebrityBigBrother

Mirai Nagasu was ready to leave Celebrity Big Brother

Although Nagasu’s eviction surprised fans, she was prepared to pack her bags. After leaving the CBB house, the figure skater told host Julie Chen Moonves:

“It was really lonely for me. And then I didn't relate to anyone.”

Previously, Nagasu was seen having a breakdown, as she couldn’t handle the pressure in the Celebrity Big Brother house. She also received flak from her houseguests for calling them old.

The CBS show began with 11 celebrity contestants. Now, only nine remain. The remaining houseguests include Queer Eye star Carson Kressley, sitcom star Todd Bridges, singer and dancer Todrick Hall, NBA player Lamar Odom, model and reality star Shanna Moakler, UFC fighter Miesha Tate, comedian Chris Kattan, RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, and NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick.

