Why did Mirai Nagasu’s Olympics journey come to a halt? All about the figure skater ahead of Celebrity Big Brother premiere

CBS is bringing in a brand new season of Celebrity Big Brother in February. Figure Skating champion Mirai Nagasu is one of the 11 celebrities to participate in Season 3.

Nagasu is a two-time Winter Olympian but will not be participating in the 2022 Olympics. Her last participation in the global sports competition was at Pyeongchang (South Korea) in 2018 where her team bagged a bronze.

She became the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics and was ranked 10th in the women’s singles. Nagasu came 4th in the 2010 Winter Olympic Games (Vancouver, Canada).

After 2018, she decided to take a break from the Olympics. She said in a press conference,

"I can definitely tell you that I won’t be around for another Olympics. After three Olympic cycles, I won’t last another Olympics, but I don’t know about competing [in non-Olympic events] right now.”

Mirai Nagasu’s injury affected her career

Nagasu became an overnight star owing to her wins. She was not only grabbing attention in the sports industry, but also in the entertainment world.

Nagasu participated in Dancing with the Stars Season 26 in 2018 and appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race the following year.

Mirai's ice skating career was struggling because of her hip injuries. The athlete couldn’t give it all while training even after surgery. Having considered many medical recommendations, she decided to go for a periacetabular osteotomy, known as a PAO, in 2020.

Speaking about her recovery during the pandemic, Nagasu said,

“The first couple of weeks, I didn’t move a lot, because my hip was swollen. But everyone was staying in. I did a lot of Zoom parties and played games like everyone else had to do.”

She got back on her feet last year and has been skating and coaching since then. She will next be seen on reality show Celebrity Big Brother.

All about Celebrity Big Brother premiere

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 is all set to premiere on CBS on Wednesday on February 2 at 8.00 pm ET. Viewers can also watch the episodes on Paramount+.

The network recently announced the houseguests’ list. In addition to Nagasu, the other contestants include former sitcom star Todd Bridges, NBA player Lamar Odom, singer and dancer Todrick Hall, RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, Queer Eye star Carson Kressley, UFC fighter Meisha Tate, comedian Chris Kattan, model and reality star Shanna Moakler, former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp, and NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick.

