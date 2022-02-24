"I’m less excited about Miesha winning": Fans react to Miesha Tate winning 'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3

The third season of Celebrity Big Brother has ended with Miesha Tate as the winner. Along with winning the title, she took home a grand prize of $250,000 but failed to win viewers’ hearts.

The former UFC champ has been a strong contender since the beginning of the show. She worked towards her win by manipulating and strategizing in every episode.

Fans witnessed Tate creating all the strategies, which were later blindly followed by Todrick Hall. He did her dirty work, and that made Hall appear to be the bad guy in front of fellow houseguests and viewers.

In Tate's defense, Celebrity Big Brother is about playing mind tricks to survive in the house till the end.

What do fans have to say about Miesha Tate?

Tate won the series with major votes from the jurors, who were Season 3 evicted houseguests. As they were not impressed by Hall and Cynthia Bailey was already out, the jurors had no other choice than to vote for Tate.

While viewers were not huge fans of Tate, most agreed that she was the only deserving candidate to bag the title. Here’s how fans reacted to Tate’s win:

ki @yeayeaaaaaaa Miesha really beast through this whole comp but I still don’t want her to win lol #CelebrityBigBrother Miesha really beast through this whole comp but I still don’t want her to win lol #CelebrityBigBrother

BeautifulAlexis👑 @AlexissDiamond_ Wth I’m so shocked they voted for miesha #CelebrityBigBrother Wth I’m so shocked they voted for miesha #CelebrityBigBrother

BxHazelEyez @BronxHazelEyez



He lost that because of his stupidity.



Here’s to another BAD season of I hated Miesha, but Todrick was her little puppy. She walked him when she wanted, and he begged for treats..so pathetic.He lost that because of his stupidity.Here’s to another BAD season of #CelebrityBigBrother I hated Miesha, but Todrick was her little puppy. She walked him when she wanted, and he begged for treats..so pathetic.He lost that because of his stupidity.Here’s to another BAD season of #CelebrityBigBrother

Stephanie💫 @Steph_11and78 I don't like either, but Miesha deserves to win more than Todrick... #CelebrityBigBrother I don't like either, but Miesha deserves to win more than Todrick... #CelebrityBigBrother

Venice @Ven_char It’s sooo annoying how miesha is always winning a competition 🙄 #CelebrityBigBrother It’s sooo annoying how miesha is always winning a competition 🙄 #CelebrityBigBrother

Celebrity Big Brother’s final HOH was Tate

The finale of Celebrity Big Brother was an hour-long live episode on CBS. It consisted of three finalists: Bailey, Tate, and Hall. To narrow it down to two, a live Head of Household (HOH) round was held.

The task of the HOH round was to answer questions about the shout-out videos by former contestants. Tate answered the most questions, followed by Bailey and Hall. Tate then had to choose who she would like to take with her in the finale. She predictably picked Hall, and this led to Bailey's elimination from the house.

The last challenge was to give a convincing speech to the jurors before they cast their votes. Tate said that she played the Celebrity Big Brother game with integrity, and that her only plan was to “beast every competition.” She continued by saying that she participated to inspire her daughter and show that women can be amazing.

After winning the competition, Tate came out of the house with Hall and none of the jurors looked interested in greeting them. Host Julie Chen Moonves had to ask them to get up and come to the stage.

