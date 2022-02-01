Why did Celebrity Big Brother star Miesha Tate apologize for her OnlyFans statement?

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 is set to welcome martial artist and UFC fighter Miesha "Cupcake" Tate alongside ten other celebrities. Tate is a former UFC women's bantamweight champion who recently upset her colleagues with a statement.

In an interview with Combat Culture, she reportedly said she's not "desperate" to join the OnlyFans account. For those unaware, OnlyFans is a subscription service that connects celebrities to fans, but recently the platform has been gaining attention for entertaining adult content.

Tate's remark didn't go well with many fellow UFC fighters, including Julia Avila. She commented on an Instagram post that stated Tate's statement.

Avila commented:

“This is aggravating. Yes, women have an OnlyFans and what of it? It’s not our place to judge or to tear down another woman for it. Fix your crown queen before casting stones on another because, honey, NONE of us are without fault.”

Miesha Tate apologized for her statement

Tate later apologised, explaining that she didn’t say she was desperate in the interview clip. The word has been taken out of context, Tate further explained.

Tate told The MMA Hour:

“The word choice I used was wrong, and I’m very sorry if it offended anybody who has an OnlyFans cause it certainly was not my intention. I was not targeting anybody.”

She added:

“I do sincerely apologize. I did not want to hurt anyone’s feelings or make them feel bad for having an OnlyFans. You want to have one? Go for it. I support it 100 per cent but please, you guys, stop asking that of me because it’s not the direction I want to go.”

Meanwhile, the mother-of-two is prepping to appear on Celebrity Big Brother. The reality show will give Tate a chance to show her non-athlete side on television.

All about Celebrity Big Brother Season 3

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 will air from February 2 to February 23 at 8.00 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+. Each week, the series will air episodes on multiple nights.

The synopsis reads:

“Celebrities live together in a house outfitted with cameras and microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day.”

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, the winner of Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 will receive a cash prize of $250,000.

Apart from Tate, the reality series will be graced by Queer Eye star Carson Kressley, NBA player Lamar Odom, model and reality star Shanna Moakler, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, sitcom star Todd Bridges, comedian Chris Kattan, figure skater Mirai Nagasu, singer and dancer Todrick Hall, NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick, and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp.

