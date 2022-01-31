What is Todrick Hall’s net worth? Fortune explored ahead of his appearance in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Television personality Todrick Hall is all set to join the cast of Celebrity Big Brother (CBB) Season 3. He is known for his versatility, as he is an actor, reality TV star, singer, choreographer, director, and writer.

Prior to Celebrity Big Brother, he won hearts as 'The Bull' in the FOX series, The Masked Singer. He lost the Golden Crown to the Queen of Hearts in the Season 6 finale that aired in December last year.

Meanwhile, Hall is also prepping for a tour, alongside his appearance in Big Brother. His Instagram feed states that he will go on The Femuline Tour 2022 with special guest Josey Greenwell.

Over the years, Hall has done several TV shows and made a significant fortune with his hard work. Today his estimated net worth is $4 million.

Todrick Hall rose to fame with ‘American Idol’

Hall participated in American Idol Season 9 and crooned his original song during the audition. Fortunately, his bold move worked like a charm on the judges and his talent brought him to the semi-finals.

He used that fame to become a popular YouTuber and an incredible Broadway show artist. He has over 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube where he uploads his music videos, collaboration projects and clips from reality shows he’s part of.

In 2014, Hall featured in Hollywood’s Forbes Top 30 under 30 list and the following year, his MTV docu-series, Todrick, premiered. He has also starred in Netflix’s Queer Eye, a movie named Lake of Fire and reality show RuPaul's Drag Race as a judge.

In personal life, Hall announced to be dating singer/model David Borum last year. However, he recently removed all related-posts from social media, indicating that the two parted ways. Previously, the celebrity was in a long-term relationship with Jesse Pattison.

When will ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 air?

The third season of Celebrity Big Brother is all set to premiere Wednesday, February 2, at 8.00 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+. The show will come to an end on February 23.

The official synopsis of Celebrity Big Brother reads:

"Celebrities live together in a house outfitted with cameras and microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day.”

Apart from Hall, the reality TV series will also welcome Lamar Odom, Chris Kattan, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Mirai Nagasu, Carson Kressley, Cynthia Bailey, Chris Kirkpatrick, Meisha Tate, and Todd Bridges.

The celebrity contestant to survive the show until the end will be declared Season 3’s winner and will receive a $250,000 cash prize.

