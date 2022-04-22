Khloe Kardashian addressing her anxiety over hate speech on The Kardashians leaves internet divided

The Kardashians were back with a brand new episode on Thursday. The family had a busy schedule ahead of them, with Kim Kardashian on her SNL debut, Khloe Kardashian on her appearance on the James Corden show, and Travis Barker planning an elaborate proposal for girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, among many others.

With Kim recovering from the Roblox scandal, which threatened to reveal more details about her s*x tape, fans are now focusing their attention on the youngest Kardashian sister Khloe. The star was nervous during her visit to the James Corden show because of the post-show hate that she generally receives, and it was her mother, Kris Jenner, to the rescue.

After their successful flagship E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which aired for 20 successful seasons ending in June 2021, they are back after a brief break, this time on Hulu. The stakes were so high with the show that aired its premiere last week, with so much that took place with the family.

The Kardashians star Khloe addresses anxiety issues dealing with hateful comments, leaves internet divided

Khloe was back in LA with Kris and her best friend Malika Haqq, getting ready to appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The Kardashian sister has struggled with hate comments and public backlash for the longest time and was skeptical of going on the show, which made her anxious.

The Kardashians star revealed that it was not sitting with her best friend or with James Corden that made her anxious, but the fact that she would see major hate coming toward her after the show that she remained hesitant.

However, she received a pep talk from host James Corden himself, who asked her not to pay heed to hate. He made her understand that anything negative anyone has to say reflects on them, not her. This calmed her down, after which she let her fears go by bravely walking into the set.

This interaction left the internet divided. Read on to find out how.

The Kardashians fans sent Khloe love and support over on social media and even complimented Corden for his motivational speech:

However, some fans were critical in pointing out the irony of Khloe's reasoning for anxiety:

What was in store for The Kardashians Season 1, Episode 2?

The episode picked right back up from last week's premiere, where Kim Kardashian was on the floor, emotionally trying to talk to her ex-husband Kanye West about her s*x tape that made its appearance once again after all these years. Kris, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian sat beside their sister as she navigated around solving the issue with her lawyer.

In the last episode of The Kardashians, Kim's son Saint West came up to his mother, laughing at an advertisement that promised access to unseen footage of Kim's 2002 s*x tape with Ray J. The episode left Kim still dealing with Roblox-gate. Fortunately, she was able to take her mind off of it because of her Saturday Night Live (SNL) preparations.

Kim left Los Angeles for her SNL debut and flew to New York to prepare for the gig. The reality star hosted the late-night show for the first time, and the nerves really kicked in. While getting her hair and make-up done for the promo shoot, Kris Jenner encouraged her daughter to focus on the show and not the scandal back home.

The Kardashians star Kim was also able to take help from comedian Amy Schumer, who assisted her with curtailing her opening monologue. Amy didn't seem too keen on Kim making jokes related to the recent problem she was having, but the duo shared laughs when Kim poked fun at Kris Jenner's current boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kourtney planned to move into a house together with her boyfriend (now fiance), Travis Barker. She didn't feel the need for him to be living a block away, which led to them touring an Old Hollywood-style home. She then had a serious talk with her mother about the couple's desire to have a child. The POOSH founder revealed that her recent IVF treatments had a drastic effect on her body and mind.

However, the episode ended on a bright note as Kris and Khole arrived in New York and asked their driver to get out of the car to Facetime Travis to share some good news. The drummer was getting ready to propose to the love of his life, Kourtney, and wanted the presence of the whole family on the big day.

Want to know how the proposal took shape? Tune in to The Kardashians next week on Thursday, April 28, 2022, on Hulu and Disney+ to find out.

