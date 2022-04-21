What is a beta blocker? Kris Jenner and James Corden console Khloe Kardashian's anxiety in The Kardashians episode 2

Khloe Kardashian probably uses a beta blocker to deal with her anxiety. The second episode of The Kardashians highlighted Khloe’s struggle with the condition before preparing to film for The Late Late Show with James Corden in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner was shown asking Khloe if she wanted a beta blocker to deal with her condition. During the sequence, Jenner revealed that Khloe often faces difficulty dealing with anxiety and said she wanted to support her daughter and make her feel “loved and special.”

Jenner also said that Khloe’s condition often stems from public scrutiny of her life:

“I think any time you’re in the public eye it just opens you up for scrutiny and criticism about every little thing, and I think with Khloe, she does internalize that.”

Shortly after, James Corden was seen entering Khloe’s dressing room to check on the reality star. Jenner was also heard opening up about her daughter’s condition while speaking to the talk show host:

“Khloe is gonna be great but she's a little nervous.”

The Good American founder then confessed to Corden that she was not anxious about the interview but rather about the aftermath and the public reaction. In response, Corden consoled Khloe by asking her to ignore the scrutiny and focus on herself instead:

“Oh f**k that! Why are you even looking at it? All you have to remember is none of these things are about you. These words only exist if I give them any power… They only exist to me, if I allow them to penetrate my core.”

Corden further lightened the mood by saying:

“Look, you're drinking champagne at 4pm on Monday and you're at work, we've won!”

Khloe looked relieved following the conversation and said that Corden’s words left her emotional:

“This speech, just makes me, I know it sounds so corny, just so warm and fuzzy. I feel understood because I know he’s talking to me but I know he’s talking to himself.”

The KUWTK alum reportedly ended up having a light-hearted chat with Corden while filming the show and finished the interview in good spirits.

Everything to know about beta blocker

A beta blocker is a type of drug that helps to treat high blood pressure, stress and anxiety (Image via Getty Images)

A beta blocker is a type of drug that is used to treat conditions like high blood pressure when other medications refuse to work. The drug reduces blood pressure by blocking the effects of the epinephrine hormone or adrenaline.

According to The Mayo Clinic, the medication causes the heart to beat in a much slower pattern with less force, ultimately lowering the blood pressure in the process. The drug also helps to widen veins and arteries and improves overall blood flow.

Adrenaline and noradrenalin prepare the body for exertion and play a key role in responding to danger. A person often experiences rapid heartbeat, high blood pressure, excessive sweating, anxiety, and heart palpitations when the body releases high levels of adrenaline.

Beta blockers block the action of certain hormones in the nervous system and help prevent the activation of the “fight-or-flight” stress response. The blocking of these hormones results in lowering the stress level of the heart.

It also reduces the force of the contractions of the heart muscle and takes pressure off the blood vessels in the heart, brain, and other parts of the body. The drug also blocks the production of angiotensin II, a hormone produced by the kidney, which then relaxes and widens the blood vessels and eases blood flow.

Additionally, it helps to manage migraines, anxiety, tremors, and other similar conditions. As per Medical News Today, beta-blockers are also known as beta-antagonists, beta-adrenergic blocking agents, and beta-adrenergic antagonists.

While some beta blockers affect the heart, others treat both the heart and blood vessels. A doctor usually chooses a specific beta blocker depending on the health condition of the patient.

It is often used to prevent, treat or improve symptoms like irregular heart rhythm (arrhythmia), heart failure, chest pain (angina), heart attacks, migraines and certain kinds of tremors. However, beta blockers are not usually prescribed for all patients dealing with high blood pressure.

The medication is also not recommended as the first treatment in patients who are only dealing with high blood pressure. It is only prescribed when other medications, such as diuretics, fail to work. A doctor may also prescribe a beta blocker as one of many medications used to lower blood pressure.

The Mayo Clinic notes that some of the most common side effects can include cold hands or feet, fatigue and weight gain. Meanwhile, other less common side effects are depression, shortness of breath and trouble sleeping.

Beta blockers are also often avoided for patients suffering from asthma because they can sometimes trigger severe asthma attacks. The drug can also block signs of low blood sugar in diabetic patients. Hence, people with diabetes are recommended to check their blood sugar levels before taking the medicine.

The medicine can also result in a temporary and slight increase in triglycerides and decrease in good cholesterol or high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol. Patients should also refrain from stopping the drug abruptly as it can increase the risk of a heart attack or other heart conditions.

