Are The Kardashians and Travis Barker catholic? Wedding veil, religion and tattoo significance explored 

American media personalities Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially tied the knot for the second time on May 22. The ceremony, which happened the second time, was attended by the duo's friends and family at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, May 22, the 43-year-old star shared pictures from her ceremony, where the couple can be seen standing at the altar.

In the photographs, Kardashian can be seen wearing a white, corseted Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress that had delicate, floral lace detailing on its sleeves, bottom, and sides.

She accessorized her lingerie-inspired ensemble with a long dramatic veil embroidered with a depiction of the Virgin Mary and the words "Family Loyalty Respect" beneath it.

She changed into a shorter version of the elaborate headpiece for the reception after the wedding.

Kourtney's hand-embroidered wedding veil mirrored Travis Barker's distinctive tattoos atop his head.

Kourtney wore another Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress, this time in black, with an emblem of the Virgin Mary on the front, which she complemented with a short black veil with a blue border, long black gloves, and strappy shoes the day before the wedding.

Kourtney and Travis Barker tied the knot on May 15 in a Santa Barbara courtroom. However, the pair decided to throw a big party and get married for the second time before their loved ones.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are very religious

Travis Barker's body is filled with numerous tattoos, including the Virgin Mary on his skull. Most Blink-182 drummer's tattoos have a religious theme.

In an interview with Vice, Travis Barker revealed that he has had a Catholic upbringing and told what religion means to him.

“I was 18, 19. and I was brought up Catholic. I definitely pray; I believe in God. I definitely think I was blessed, and I’m here for a reason after being the only survivor of a plane crash. So I’m not at church every day and I’m not pushing religion on people. But I believe in God and I pray and my kids pray.”

On the other hand, the Kardashians are Christians who have attended a Catholic school while growing up. However, they have publicly tried to keep quiet when addressing their religion.

The family is Christian and frequently posts about God on social media. Khloé Kardashian posted on Instagram a few weeks after Tristan Thompson's infidelity scandal with Jordyn Woods broke and wrote:

"Start each day with a grateful happy heart. Count your blessings over your burdens. Smile, you got this! Lord, thank You."

Over the years, the reality stars have also developed a friendship with Pastor Brad Johnson. In 2009, he performed Khloé's wedding to Lamar Odom and now ministers at California Community Church in Agoura Hills.

Kim and her sisters and Kim's glam team pray backstage the night before Kim's Saturday Night Live show on The Kardashians on Hulu. Even without Kanye West to religiously lead them.

In an interview with Vogue, Kim Kardashian claimed that the entire family is quite devout and that they start their day by exchanging a Bible passage on their group chat.

The founder of Skims also said that their work ethic and discipline stem from what they acquired at Catholic school.

Edited by Suchitra