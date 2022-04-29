"Kanye got that real love for Kim": Fans applaud Kanye West after he retrieves Kim Kardashian x Ray J tape from LA

The Kardashians was back with a brand new episode on Thursday and it was watched for better reasons than worse. If fans were waiting for Kanye West to appear on the hit series, then their wishes were fulfilled in episode 3.

The American rapper made an appearance, only to be applauded by the Kardashians family for retrieving ex-wife Kim Kardashian's s*x tape.

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian THE KARDASHIANS PREMIERE!



We premiered two weeks ago and I’m blown away that we had the highest premiere in HULU History! Beyond grateful when we heard that news!! THE KARDASHIANS PREMIERE! We premiered two weeks ago and I’m blown away that we had the highest premiere in HULU History! Beyond grateful when we heard that news!! https://t.co/FT5CVFojNl

The Kardashians has already made history by being the most-watched show on Hulu. This time, the family was back after a brief break from staying in front of the cameras and displaying their lives in public.

They were away after their hit flagship E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended its 20 successful season run in June 2021. A lot has happened since then, which will culminate in Hulu's series.

Fans took to Twitter to talk about the rapper's sweet gesture, with one tweeting out:

L.A.T.I.N.A.W.R.I.T.E.S @friasa84 #thekardashians Kanye got that real love for Kim Kanye got that real love for Kim❤️#thekardashians

Fans react to Kanye West's gesture for ex Kim Kardashian on The Kardashians

Before her SNL debut, Kim Kardashian asked all of her close family and friends to gather in her room for a big surprise. While Kris Jenner looked upset, she was surprised to see Kanye West in the room.

Kim then revealed that Kanye traveled from New York to Los Angeles and back to retrieve a laptop and hard disk. They contained all of the s*x tape footage that had been the center of the subject on the first two episodes of The Kardashians.

She also confessed to watching all of the footage and confirmed that there was no unseen footage on the tape. Everybody then went on to thank Kanye for this gesture, with Kris spoke about making a payment deal with the rapper.

Read on to find out what the fans had to say about Kanye's appearance and gesture.

𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐒𝐀🖤 @isthatmalissap I just watched Keeping Up With The Kardashians and what Kanye did for Kim getting all those tapes back was the sweetest moment ever🫶🏻 #TheKardashians I just watched Keeping Up With The Kardashians and what Kanye did for Kim getting all those tapes back was the sweetest moment ever🫶🏻#TheKardashians

IAmAshleyNicole ♥️ @Ashley_Love131 Aww that was the sweetest thing Kanye did for Kim 🥰…I wonder what he said to Ray J 🤔 #TheKardashians Aww that was the sweetest thing Kanye did for Kim 🥰…I wonder what he said to Ray J 🤔 #TheKardashians

IG: @ShawneyLovelyy @ShawneyLovelyy Nahh Kanye was dope for getting all that footage back #TheKardashians Nahh Kanye was dope for getting all that footage back #TheKardashians

What was in store for The Kardashians Season 1 Episode 3?

Last week's episode saw The Kardashians family being extremely busy with different aspects of their lives. While Kim Kardashian was busy preparing for SNL, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner did some shopping for their own new houses. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker explored the concept of living together and looked for houses.

However, viewers got to witness the best cliffhangers of all time. The episode ended with Travis revealing his surprise proposal to Kourtney to Kris and Khloe, which made them shed happy tears. This week's episode covered only a bit, with Travis struggling to keep it a secret after an egg retreival procedure almost ruined his plans, but he managed to move it to a different date.

In episode 3, viewers got to see a lot of behind the scenes preparations for Kim Kardashian's SNL debut. The star slayed her debut with sister Khloe supporting her backstage. After the show ended, she was surrounded by well-wishers including Gayle King and La La Anthony, however, Scott felt sidelined throughout all of this.

Kris Jenner took daughter Khloe Kardashian along with her to see her old NYC apartment. However, Khloe felt anxious because of the paparazzi surrounding the duo everywhere they went, and escaped the situation with her friends. Kris continued her search for the apartment along with boyfriend Corey.

Kris continued to narrate some of her previous experiences with Corey by her side. Speaking of Corey, Kim came up to him before her sketch and asked for his approval to make a joke of him being a gold digger and the former seemed okay with it.

By the end of the episode, the Kardashians family, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, travelled to Malibu to witness Travis Barker's proposal to Kourtney.

The Kardashians @kardashianshulu the vibes are off the charts. episode 3 of #TheKardashians is now streaming. the vibes are off the charts. episode 3 of #TheKardashians is now streaming. https://t.co/DyBfZR7SF8

The proposal is likely to be shown in next week's episode, so viewers can look forward to the same. How will Scott react to the news? Will he address him feeling left out of the family to the Kardashians? When will Pete Davidson make it to the series? Only time will tell.

Tune in to The Kardashians on Hulu next week to find out.

