Is Travis Barker vegan? Blink 182 drummer's food preferences explored as he appears in Daring plant chicken ad with Kourtney Kardashian 

Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker munch on vegan snacks in an all-new plant-based campaign to promote a meat-free diet. The couple dressed up in saucy attire and fed each other plant-based food, as presented in the promotional pictures.

The couple can be seen enjoying the Daring Plant Chicken for Meat Lovers in the ad. Reality star Kourtney is wearing a red lacy dress, while her husband Travis Barker sports a shirtless look in a few pictures and a black jacket in others.

The 43-year-old, along with her husband, recently showed her support for veganism. While we all know that Kourtney is a 95% vegan, is Travis Barker a vegan too?

Exploring whether Travis Barker is vegan

The modern punk rock drummer has been conscious about his diet from a young age. He became a vegetarian when he was just 13 years old. However, he did not turn into a vegan until 2008.

After Travis and Kourtney were seen shooting the ad campaign for Daring plant-based meat, the drummer said:

"I haven't eaten meat since I was 13 years old, so really good plant protein is important to me."

The reason behind Travis Barker leaving consumption of meat and becoming a vegan is interesting but horrifying. Barker leads a health-conscious lifestyle because he was in a plane crash back in 2008. The Blink-182 drummer was aboard a jet heading towards Van Nuys, California, which did not make it all the way to the destination and crashed in South Carolina.

Travis’s security guard Charles and assistant Chris Baker could not survive the crash, and Travis himself suffered third-degree burns on 65-70% of his body. After recovering, Travis vowed to commit to a fully vegan diet. In fact, the accident shook Travis Barker so much that he could not get himself to get on a flight for the next 13 years.

Talking about his veganism, he once said on a podcast:

"I'd eat bags of beef jerky — whatever they could give me, whatever I could stomach and not think about what I was eating because I wasn't eating at all. I was ditching my food, giving it to my friends because I didn't want to eat meat but then I got caught. So long story short, I ate a bit of meat in the hospital and when I got out I just felt like the next evolution of my eating would be to try and be vegan. And it was so easy in LA because we have so many great vegan restaurants."

Speaking of his favourite vegan dishes, Travis Barker has spoken about his love for meatless beef, Nobu or Matsushisha's vegan sushi, and other animal-free products. Not only is Travis’s diet vegan, but his tattoos are also vegan as they made with non-gelatinous ink. Some tattoo inks are derived from animal fats, but Travis makes sure to not sport them on his body.

All in all, the newlyweds, who recently got married in Italy, are looking great in the ad campaign for Daring Plant Chicken. Travis is a strict vegan, and Kourtney also credits Barker with helping her become more conscious about what she’s putting in her body.

