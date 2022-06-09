Why was Kourtney Kardashian slamming The Kardashians' producers in Episode 9?

A brand new episode of Hulu's hit series The Kardashians aired on Thursday, June 9, 2022 and caught viewers up on all the drama going on with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kourtney, although she was engaged to her now-husband, which was documented on the series, wasn't happy with how her edits panned out after the show's release. She addressed her concerns to friend Stephanie Shephard.

Kourtney Kardashian talks about her edits on Hulu's The Kardashians

While filming Season 1 of The Kardashians, Kourtney gave fans a glimpse into how the editing process works and how the episode was released. However, she wasn't happy with the way her engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was filmed and edited.

The 42-year-old Poosh founder told friend Stephanie Shephard on this week's episode that she and her then-fiance "have the best time ever" while shooting the Hulu show; however, the couple is "so annoyed" at the edits of the episode.

“They’re, like, swirling us in with this drama. Especially when I saw my engagement episode, editors or whoever is, like, taking it as like, ‘Let’s take Kourtney, she’s the chosen one to be the drama while shooting our show.’”

The eldest Kardashian daughter was linked to the musician in 2020, and after their October 2021 proposal, the couple had a lavish wedding in May 2022.

She raised her concerns about the show taking her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick's feelings as the focal point to base her engagement with Travis and documenting the same, which felt like the magic that should've been spread didn't happen.

The Kardashians star said:

“We are all executive producers, so we get to see cuts of the show, and give notes on episodes and make sure that our stories are being told. I am in one of the best places I’ve ever been in my life. And it’s time for our show to catch up.”

Kourtney proceeded to tell her that the chaos around how Scott felt was just "two seconds" of the time that Travis popped the question. However, it somehow became the focus of her journey.

“I didn’t even remember it until I, like, saw the cut of the episode. It wasn’t, like, 50 percent of the night like it’s made to be made to be on, like, an episode.”

In a confessional, the wellness guru said:

“It’s enabling this old narrative and buying into something that just doesn’t really exist. It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this, like, fairy tale love story. That is my reality. “I wish they would take that out and put it in the next episode and give us our respect. So it’s like, let us have our moment.”

Stephanie Shephard echoed The Kardashians star's sentiment and said that it was her story where "she was in a sh***y relationship and now in a great one." The latter was what had to be focused on.

Kourtney, who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 9, with Scott, noted that the two split seven years ago.

Stephanie then said:

“Why is the fairy tale not being told? Like, the true fairy tale that it is. I don’t want to be insensitive, but like what you said to me on the phone and you’re like, ‘Why isn’t everyone empowering you and, like, celebrating that you’ve done all this work for, like, years and now have this relationship?’ … Something healthy. Like, how could this be taken negatively? Because we didn’t realize we’re, like, filming and then everyone’s commenting on it.”

Since its inception, the show, The Kardashians, has been top-rated as it documents the everyday lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, who are constantly trying to navigate issues surrounding them and manage their relationships and professional commitments. Fans have consistently supported them on their journey since their hit E! flagship show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

