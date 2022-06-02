How old is Mason Disick? Kourtney and Scott’s son’s advice to North West about stepdads impresses Kim Kardashian

On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney and ex Scott Disick's 12-year-old son Mason advised Kim Kardashian's daughter North West on the concept of stepdads and the celebrity seemed very impressed by the same. Episode 8 of the hit Hulu show aired on Thursday, June 2 on Disney+ at 3 am ET and Hulu at 12:01 am ET.

The 41-year-old Skims founder opened up about how Kourtney's son made her feel better about dating as she navigates her personal and professional life, all while raising and co-parenting her four kids - North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 - with ex-husband Kanye West.

The Kardashians on Hulu documents the lives of Kardashian-Jenner members Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kris, Kylie and Kendall as they deal with their daily lives and challenges being thrown their way, all while being together and bonding as a family.

The matriarch and her daughters have laid out their entire lives in front of the cameras for their fans since their E! flagship show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

What advice did Mason Disick give North West on The Kardashians?

On Episode 8 of The Kardashians, Kim spoke to Kris Jenner about the advice Kourtney's son Mason gave her daughter North West. She spoke about how she heard the two kids talking about Kourtney's now husband Travis Barker and his studio where they have bikes and much more. The star also revealed that the kid's tune has changed a lot since his mother's engagement with the drummer.

Kourtney shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Continuing the conversation, Kim opened up about the advice from Mason and said:

“And I heard him say to North — he was like, ‘You know, getting a stepdad isn’t so bad. And was like, ‘You know, they’re not these evil people like you see in the movies. It’s just not like that.’ The way he was talking to her just gave me the feeling of like, ‘Everything’s gonna work out everything’s gonna be OK.’”

Scott Disick congratulates son Mason on successful school year completion

The Kardashians star Kourtney's ex Scott Disick took to Instagram on Wednesday to congratulate his 12-year-old son for passing the sixth grade. He celebrated his son's milestone moment with a balloon display at his house. In a photograph shared by Scott, a set of large mylar balloons read 'Yay Mason Passed The 6th Grade.'

Scott Disick had a hard time adapting to changes in his relationship with ex Kourtney and the Kardashian-Jenner family. Since the premiere episode of The Kardashians, viewers have witnessed Scott having issues with not being invited to lunch, dinner or birthday parties and having confronted Khloe and Kris and even fighting Kendall over the same.

As per Entertainment Tonight, a close source revealed that Scott has been having a hard time with Kourtney and Travis Barker's marriage. The couple had a private ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22.

"Scott has been having a hard time with Kourtney and Travis' marriage, but he is doing as well as he can be. He has mixed feelings because he loves Kourtney, but he also knows she is very happy. [Scott] has a lot of regrets about how he treated Kourtney during their relationship."

This week, The Kardashians episode saw Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian collaborate with Gwyneth Paltrow, founder of Goop, to launch a candle called "Smells Like My Pooshie". Fans also got to witness Kim Kardashian opening up about her relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson ahead of Khloe and Kris asking her about the same. Kris Jenner was also seen preparing for a promo video.

