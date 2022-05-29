What time will The Kardashians Episode 8 air on Hulu? Gwyneth Paltrow's appearance and more explored

Buckle up people! It's Kardashian's time. The Kardashians Episode 8, titled Never Go Against the Family, will be released on Thursday, June 2 on Disney+ at 3 am ET and Hulu at 12:01 am ET.

Hulu's new show The Kardashians showcases the lives of Kardashian-Jenner members Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kris, Kylie and Kendall as they go through personal and professional changes.

What to expect from The Kardashians this week?

This week on The Kardashians, fans will see Kourtney Kardashian, the founder of Poosh, collaborate with Gwyneth Paltrow, founder of Goop, to launch a candle called "Smells Like My Pooshie". Gwyneth can be seen in a promo for the show telling Kourtney,

"I think this is such a cool opportunity for two female to come together."

In the same promo, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian can be seen asking Kim Kardashian about her love life. While she initially avoids the question, fans can expect some gossip about her and Pete Davidson's relationship as she says in the end of the promo,

"You guys have stalked me long enough. I'll finally answer you. So this is how it went down with Pete."

The episode will also feature Kris Jenner shooting a promo for The Kardashians.

The episode description reads,

"Khloé coaches Kris through her MasterClass taping while Kim finally opens up about her love life. Kourtney Pooshes her business to the next level with a Goop collab."

What happened on The Kardashians last week?

Kourtney Kardashian

Last week on The Kardashians, fans saw Kourtney Kardashian go on a panchakarma cleanse with her then fiancé Travis Barker to increase her chances of getting pregnant.

The couple were not allowed to consume alcohol, drink caffeine or get intimate during the cleanse. After five days of pre-cleansing, the two visited an ayurvedic centre where they received 4-hour-treatment every day for a week. Kourtney's treatment was aimed at preparing her womb for a baby while Travis' treatment was focused on his muscle tension.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was seen shooting for a promo for The Kardashians with Kendall Jenner. She revealed to her mother that she was comfortable reading her own contracts and practicing law in her own work as a lawyer.

Kim visited her storage unit to find inspiration for the Balenciaga campaign and to figure out what her "next era of fashion" should be. The unit has 30,000 dresses that Kim has worn over the past couple of years. She could easily remember which dress she wore on which occasion and her hairstyle and eyeshadow color for the same.

Kim confessed that she had forgotten that she "could have an opinion" with Kanye.

Later in the episode, Kim announced to her family that Kanye was releasing a new song about her. The family was disgusted by the fact that someone could say mean things about the mother of their children.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner told Kris Jenner that she wanted to do "normal things" with her. The two decided to go grocery shopping. Kris Jenner revealed that she had not been to a grocery store in two years. She said,

"It’s good for our souls."

After shopping, Kris Jenner encouraged Kylie to put the shopping cart back in its place and made her famous statement as she walked to the store,

"You’re doing amazing, sweetie!"

Kylie and Kris stopped by a gas station on their way to a car wash. Kris took a long time to figure out how to get gas for the car. Kris compared the car wash experience to going to Disneyland and planned to bring her grandkids next time.

Kendall Jenner

Kris broke the sad news to Kendall that she was not selected to be the cover girl of Vogue March and Kim got the job instead. She revealed that her agent had already delivered the news to her and she seemed to be handling the news well.

Kim told her mother that she would have killed Kendall for the spot, if she was 15 years younger. Kris had a conversation with Kendall about her having children and called her OBGYN for advice on egg freezing. Kendall was uncomfortable with the whole ordeal.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe moved into her new home with Tristian Thompson.

New episodes of The Kardashians are available every Thursday on Hulu and Disney+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava