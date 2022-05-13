What is Nad IV therapy? Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's 'IV drip party' on The Kardashians raises eyebrows 

Nad IV therapy, a form of intravenous treatment for cell regeneration, was recently featured in the latest episode of The Kardashians. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were seen receiving the treatment during an IV drip party in Miami.

Before receiving the therapy, Jenner opened up about her struggle with COVID-19. Although she did not experience any severe health issues after contracting the virus, being a hypochondriac reportedly made the condition worse for the model:

“I’ve been a hypochondriac my whole life, so I am obsessed with health right now. It’s my number one priority – to the point I’m eating myself alive thinking about my health.”

Jenner further mentioned that things like NAD therapy have helped her deal with the side effects of COVID. She also said that she does not want people to judge her for the choices she makes:

“It’s very strange. I’m two months out now and I still don’t feel good. I just feel weird. Things like this comfort me. They help because it just makes me happy and I don’t want anyone to judge me.”

During the therapy, Bieber asked the medical professionals how long one can undertake the Nad IV treatment:

“I’m going to NAD for the rest of my life and I’m never going to age.”

Meanwhile, Jenner mentioned that she and Bieber are currently “big on our health journey,” while the latter added that it “makes for a great friendship.”

Everything to know about the Nad IV therapy

NAD refers to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide and can be defined as a coenzyme found in all living cells. It is also considered an anti-aging molecule because it plays a crucial role in promoting health and prolonging one's lifespan.

According to Glendale Whole Health, the potent molecule can provide new therapeutic opportunities. Some studies have also shown that it can help battle several effects of aging and chronic conditions in the human body.

Nad IV therapy and IV nutrition refer to various methods through which the human body can receive intravenous infusions of different vitamins and supplements. These infusions can reportedly improve certain aspects of health and increase the overall feeling of wellness.

When the body receives NAD+ via an IV drip, it ensures that the individual gets 100% bioavailability from the molecule. This would mean that the body will absorb the highest possible supplemental coenzymes and convert them into molecular energy.

NAD is also available via oral supplements, but it is reportedly difficult for the body to absorb NAD+ orally, making it hard to guarantee results. Nad IV therapy is currently considered the safest and most efficient way to supplement the coenzyme in the body.

Some of the benefits of Nad IV therapy include slow cognitive decline, healthy brain function, increased energy, metabolism boost, regeneration of cells, slow aging, reduction of internal inflammation, and fighting chronic fatigue.

Twitter reacts to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s Nad IV therapy

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's "IV Drip Party" came under scrutiny online (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The fifth episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians saw Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber undertaking the Nad IV therapy by hanging out in Miami.

While the supermodels defined their time as “fun and relaxing” and bonded over their mutual health consciousness, fans were left amused by their lavish hangout sessions.

Several social media users also took to Twitter to react to Jenner and Bieber’s NAD therapy:

becky @madtallicayeah If my friend was like "hey do you wanna come over and get an IV drip for our health" i would laugh and hang up. Thats some rich people nonsense 🥴 #TheKardashians If my friend was like "hey do you wanna come over and get an IV drip for our health" i would laugh and hang up. Thats some rich people nonsense 🥴 #TheKardashians

Skolex 🙄 @babyhairlex Basically what Kendall is getting in her IV bag is what I give planes in her bottle when she gets sick (note the extra virtamin c) #TheKardashians Basically what Kendall is getting in her IV bag is what I give planes in her bottle when she gets sick (note the extra virtamin c) #TheKardashians

pom @irlusagitsukin0 Nah cuz the Kendall scene…w the IV bags…. #TheKardashians Nah cuz the Kendall scene…w the IV bags…. #TheKardashians

🌱 @daphnedeviI kendall and the girls having an IV drip party kendall and the girls having an IV drip party 💀

kf @MadameFowler



??? B @TweetsByBilal Overhearing rich people’s conversations always cracks me up. The things they casually do in their social lives truly remind you how broke you are. Overhearing rich people’s conversations always cracks me up. The things they casually do in their social lives truly remind you how broke you are. On the newest episode of the Kardashians, Kendall was casually like “oh me and hailey beiber are getting some iv injections and hanging out”??? twitter.com/tweetsbybilal/… On the newest episode of the Kardashians, Kendall was casually like “oh me and hailey beiber are getting some iv injections and hanging out” ??? twitter.com/tweetsbybilal/…

Ruairidh @RooPritchard The funniest thing about this week's episode of #TheKardashians is self-confessed hypochondriac Kendall having an IV drip in a non-clinical setting with animals roaming around. The funniest thing about this week's episode of #TheKardashians is self-confessed hypochondriac Kendall having an IV drip in a non-clinical setting with animals roaming around.

Kirby @kirbymycal Kendall and Hailey getting IV drip bags for fun lmaooooo what is going on #TheKardashians Kendall and Hailey getting IV drip bags for fun lmaooooo what is going on #TheKardashians

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber will respond to them through their therapy session. The Kardashians is currently available for streaming on Hulu.

