What happened to Hailey Bieber? TikTok video explored as model requests fans to leave her alone

Supermodel Hailey Bieber is highly active on social media. From lip-smacking recipes to skincare tips, she has uploaded a number of videos to her TikTok account. The model has over 8 million followers on the app, with a total like count of over 33 million.

However, it seems like the star is having trouble with a certain group of people who leave uncomfortable questions in the comments of her videos. She recently posted a video addressing this bunch, asking them to leave her alone.

The video has been played over 13 million times and it has received over 2 million likes on the platform.

Hailey Bieber sent an encrypted message to her followers

In the 22-second video with the caption, "this is for you guys in my comments every single time I post,' Hailey says,

"Leave me alone. At this point, I'm minding my business, I don't do anything, I don't say anything. Leave me alone, please."

She adds,

"Enough time has gone by, where it's valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly, that's my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please."

The video seemed cryptic, and many failed to understand what it meant. Others, however, guessed that the video was referring to all the hate comments that compare her to Justin Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez.

Justin and Selena started dating when they were teenagers, and their relationship had a huge fanbase who called themselves Jelena. The two were in an on-off relationship for a while before ending things completely in 2018.

Fans had hoped the two would get back together, but Justin started dating Hailey soon after. She became the punching bag for upset shippers who could not accept Justin with any woman apart from Selena.

Hailey started receiving hate comments from angry fans the moment they announced their relationship. Additionally, their relationship is constantly criticized online by hateful trolls. Hailey Bieber has shared her feelings about the situation many times in the past as well.

Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumor

Justin and Hailey Bieber were last seen in public on the red carpet of the 2022 Grammy Awards. The 25-year-old wore a strapless white gown from Saint Laurent to the event, while Justin wore an oversized Balenciaga suit with a pink beanie and Crocs.

The couple walked on the red carpet affectionately, embracing each other with a kiss. However, several fans theorized that the model was hiding a baby bump under the relaxed-fit gown. The rumors spread on social media until Hailey addressed it herself.

She commented on an Instagram post by media outlet RadarOnline. The post implied that the couple was pregnant with their first child. She wrote,

"I'm not pregnant leave me alone."

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Justin shared that the couple is currently not looking to expand their family. He explained that Hailey wants to achieve a few goals before embarking on the journey of motherhood.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee