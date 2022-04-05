"Leave me alone": Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumors after Grammys' dress sparks 'baby bump' speculation 

American model Hailey Bieber set the record straight by addressing pregnancy rumors post her appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The 25-year-old model responded to an Instagram post by media outlet RadarOnline, which implied that the star was pregnant and expecting her first child with singer Justin Bieber.

The upload, made on April 4, suggested that several fans believed that the Saint Laurent gown that she wore for the Grammys red carpet was hiding her baby bump.

However, Bieber debunked the pregnancy rumors with a comment under the post stating:

"I'm not pregnant leave me alone."

Hailey Bieber attended the 2022 Grammy Awards to support her 28-year-old husband, who had eight award nominations at the event. Besides Hailey, the Baby singer wore an oversized Balenciaga suit, topped with a pink beanie and Crocs.

Hailey Bieber wants to be a mother at some point in her life

Even though she is currently not pregnant, the daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin has revealed her desire to have babies at some point with Justin.

In the singer's Amazon Prime documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, the One Time singer states:

"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while going through them. Make sure I put family first. And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget."

To this, Hailey said, "In 2021?!"

Justin responded, "The...end...of 2021? We start trying?" She finally replied, after a pause, that "maybe" they shall see.

While talking to outlet The Wall Street Journal in February 2022, Hailey Bieber explained how there are certain stereotypes for women after they get married.

“Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby."

She further said that earlier, she thought of having kids at a super young age but that notion changed with time.

"Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

Speaking about her and Justin's plans to become parents, the model said that they would begin trying in the coming couple of years.

“But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.”

Hailey and Justin got married in 2018 and had an official ceremony in front of their friends and family in September 2019.

