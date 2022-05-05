Hulu's The Kardashians Episode 4: Fans slam Travis and Kris for not inviting Kourtney’s kids to her engagement party

Episode 4 of The Kardashians, featuring Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement, aired on Hulu recently.

Barker planned a surprise proposal for Kourtney after asking for her hand in marriage from her mother Kris Jenner. The latter then helped Barker plan an engagement party by inviting their family and friends. However, she didn’t invite or bring Kourtney’s kids, Mason (12), Penelope (9) and Reign (7), to the event.

Viewers were upset with Kris for not inviting Kourtney’s children to the party and making excuses instead. They also slammed Barker for not taking care of the same when he invited his own kids.

What do The Kardashians fans have to say?

Travis Barker organized the surprise proposal in Malibu. On the way to the venue, Kim Kardashian asked Kris Jenner about Kourtney and Scott Disick’s kids. In response, Kris said:

“It was just no way to get that whole thing dialed in at the last minute. Kourtney told Travis that Penelope wasn’t feeling well.”

She then confirmed that Barker’s kids would be attending the party since they were older. As per Kris, she didn’t know how the kids would react so she thought it would be better if Kourtney broke the news to them.

However, the plan backfired when Kourtney called Penelope, who started crying after hearing the news. Reign sounded excited, while Mason didn’t answer Kourtney’s call.

Viewers slammed Barker and Kris on social media for not inviting the kids to their mother’s engagement ceremony.

RealityStella @realitystella #TheKardashians #Kardashians



Travis’ kids are going to be at the engagement while Kourtney’s kids aren’t……uhoh…. #Kardashians onhulu s1e4Travis’ kids are going to be at the engagement while Kourtney’s kids aren’t……uhoh…. #TheKardashians #Kardashians #Kardashiansonhulu s1e4Travis’ kids are going to be at the engagement while Kourtney’s kids aren’t……uhoh….🎭 https://t.co/NlAUbzWAGM

not interested @du_manue Everyone got invited, Travis’ kids, the kids friends, Kourtney’s friends and sisters but not her own children cause they are too young? Mason is 12 yo, no wonder he didn’t replied back, he was probably sick finding out about his mom’s engagement online #TheKardashians Everyone got invited, Travis’ kids, the kids friends, Kourtney’s friends and sisters but not her own children cause they are too young? Mason is 12 yo, no wonder he didn’t replied back, he was probably sick finding out about his mom’s engagement online #TheKardashians

Martheline @_Martheline Wait how they have Tristan there but not Kourtney’s kids lol #TheKardashians Wait how they have Tristan there but not Kourtney’s kids lol #TheKardashians

LOUki @loucr26 The way that Kris went about with her excuses on not having Kourtney‘s kids there for their Mother‘s proposal was inexcusable and thoughtless BUT yet Travis’s three kids brought their friend that’s NOT even family to celebrate #TheKardashians The way that Kris went about with her excuses on not having Kourtney‘s kids there for their Mother‘s proposal was inexcusable and thoughtless BUT yet Travis’s three kids brought their friend that’s NOT even family to celebrate #TheKardashians

Betsy Davis @hiimbets Awful decision on Kris’ part to not have Kourtney’s kids at the proposal. Penelope sobbing on FaceTime broke my heart!🥺 #TheKardashians Awful decision on Kris’ part to not have Kourtney’s kids at the proposal. Penelope sobbing on FaceTime broke my heart!🥺 #TheKardashians

Sri Devi KKA @Sridevi_Jegan Penelope said hang up and Mason didn't even answer. I think Kourtney should've told them what her relationship with Travis meant #TheKardashians Penelope said hang up and Mason didn't even answer. I think Kourtney should've told them what her relationship with Travis meant #TheKardashians

Linda @lindalovesstuff kourtneys kids should have been included. point blank and period. penelope crying and wanting to hang up was a totally fine reaction. what happened to “ my kids are my number one” travis should have included them #TheKardashians kourtneys kids should have been included. point blank and period. penelope crying and wanting to hang up was a totally fine reaction. what happened to “ my kids are my number one” travis should have included them #TheKardashians

RealityStella @realitystella #TheKardashians #Kardashians



This was heartbreaking



Penelope crying when Kourt tells her she’s engaged.



Kourt thinks if her kids were there, they would have felt included in the surprise and excited…Kris messed up? #Kardashians onhulu s1e4This was heartbreakingPenelope cryingwhen Kourt tells her she’s engaged.Kourt thinks if her kids were there, they would have felt included in the surprise and excited…Kris messed up? #TheKardashians #Kardashians #Kardashiansonhulu s1e4This was heartbreaking 💔 💔Penelope crying 😭 when Kourt tells her she’s engaged.Kourt thinks if her kids were there, they would have felt included in the surprise and excited…Kris messed up? https://t.co/CiQa1CCoBa

sophie met mads @homesickdreamz i understand penelope being upset and in my opinion the kids should have been there #TheKardashians i understand penelope being upset and in my opinion the kids should have been there #TheKardashians

How did Scott Disick react to Kourtney’s engagement news?

In The Kardashians Episode 4, Kourtney broke down into tears after Penelope hung up the phone. She stated that she felt bad about her kids not being at the party. In a confessional, Kourtney admitted that Kris Jenner had made a serious mistake.

Later, Khloe visited Scott Disick to find out if the kids and he were doing well. Disick said:

“They were upset. They didn’t understand why they weren’t there. Hopefully they’re invited to the wedding. Am I invited to the wedding?”

Disick and Kourtney were together for over nine years before the latter called it quits in 2015. Their three children were reportedly fond of Travis Barker, but only time will tell if he can make amends with them after this mishap.

Kourtney received a lot of love and support from her family at the engagement party. She was also seen visiting the clinic with Barker for an egg retrieval appointment.

Viewers can tune in to Hulu and Disney+ every Thursday to enjoy new episodes of The Kardashians Season 1.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee