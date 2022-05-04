What time will The Kardashians Season 1 Episode 4 air on Hulu and Disney+? Release date, plot and more explored

The upcoming episode of The Kardashians season 1 is set to melt viewers’ hearts as Travis Barker proposes to Kourtney Kardashian.

The previous episode ended with the Kardashians and Jenners arriving at a location in Santa Barbara where Barker had planned a surprise proposal for Kourtney. Kris Jenner was seen as emotional by how Barker was planning everything, from the proposal to visiting Kourtney’s father, Robert’s grave.

The new episode will show Kim, Khloe, Kris, Kylie, and Kendall thrilled for Barker and Kourtney. The official synopsis reads:

“Travis Barker and the whole family surprise Kourtney with a marriage proposal in Santa Barbara. Kim and Khloe talk about the next steps in their relationships.”

Episode 4 of The Kardashians Season 1 is set to air on Thursday, May 5 at 12.00 AM PT and 3.00 AM ET on Hulu and Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America.

What to expect from The Kardashians Episode 4?

The network has released trailers and promos for episode 4. In one of the previews, Kris Jenner was seen sitting with her daughters as she said it would be showtime when the sun went down.

They discussed Travis Barker proposing to Kourtney on a beach in Santa Barbara. The next shot showed the couple near the beach surrounded by red roses, with Barker on one knee and Kourtney kissing him.

In the promo, she said:

“It’s perfect. He’s super romantic.”

The sisters were then seen having an intense discussion about Kourtney’s ex-partner Scott Disick, who has been a good friend to the Kardashians from the very beginning. Earlier, he found out about Kourtney and Barker’s engagement.

In the preview, Disick asked Khloe whether Kourtney would even consider inviting him to the wedding.

On the other hand, Kourtney was seen at her egg retrieval appointment with Barker. While the two plan to have a baby together, Kourtney reveals that it’s all up to God after her appointment.

More about the new episode

Kourtney and Barker will be the focus of the upcoming episode. While discussing their wedding in one of the trailers, Kris said she believes the couple will marry soon. Kim Kardashian said they knew that the couple was already thinking of having a baby.

Kim quipped:

“To me, a baby you're stuck for life. Marriages come and go.”

She continued:

“I believe in love that's why, hopefully, there’ll be just one more wedding for me. Fourth time is a charm.”

Before proposing to Kourtney, Barker asked Kris for Kourtney’s hand in marriage and even visited her father Robert’s grave. Kris will be seen feeling pretty emotional during the proposal and engagement ceremonies.

It will be Kourtney's first wedding, who is a mother of three children from her previous relationship.

Meanwhile, viewers can enjoy The Kardashians on every Thursday on Hulu and Disney+.

