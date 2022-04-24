What time will The Kardashians Season 1 Episode 3 air on Hulu and Disney+? Release date and more explored

Ending last week's episode on a high note with a surprise proposal planning, The Kardashians will be back soon. The show follows the Kardashian and Jenner sisters as they go through various changes in their personal lives and reveal secrets about their family and relationships.

The Kardashians Episode 3 will air on April 28, 2022, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu, Disney+ internationally, and Star+ in Latin America.

What to expect from The Kardashians Season 1 Episode 3?

Episode 3 of The Kardashians, titled Live from New York, will feature Kim hosting Saturday Night Live with musical guest Halsey. The episode will be emotional as right before hosting SNL, Kim will be seen receiving a gift that will offer her closure with her ex-husband Kanye West.

The show's trailer hinted that Kanye gifted Kim something that made her emotional, and she even showed it to her team.

Kris Jenner will inform Kim about Travis Barker planning a surprise proposal for Kourtney Kardashian. Kim will get tense about Kourtney's ex Scott Disick's reaction to the news.

As the family will try to keep the proposal a secret, some external factors could ruin the entire plan.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Kim prepares for her SNL debut in New York City when an unexpected gesture offers her closure. Back in Los Angeles, Kris and Khloé learn some details that could jeopardize Travis' surprise proposal to Kourtney."

A quick recap of The Kardashians Episode 2

Last week on The Kardashians, fans saw Kim working long hours to host Saturday Night Live along with preparing for the Baby Bar exam. Kim discussed some jokes that the team had written for her monologue with her good friend Amy Schumer.

She asked Kim not to put jokes on her s*x tape in the monologue since it could stereotype that 'Kim's popularity is because of her personal video'.

Kim also revealed that Kanye had flown down to New York early to work with the team to ensure her monologue had the best joke, but the divorce was still happening.

"We have set some serious boundaries. Kanye and I are staying at separate hotels. I've been really clear with him as far as, like, where we stand in our relationship."

Kim and her team discussed how far Kim has come in her career. Her make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic started to cry and said:

"I remember, like, 12 or 13 years ago when you were going on your first talk show as a guest, and you were so excited,"

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner went rug shopping. Kourtney went on a house hunt with her boyfriend, where the two could not keep their hands off each other.

She said in a confessional:

"Kissing and hugging is not a bad thing. I'm actually grateful that my kids can see a loving, affectionate relationship — because they haven't seen that their whole lives."

The 43-year-old reality star revealed that she was trying to have a baby with Travis via IVF, which had backfired and sent her into menopause.

Later in the episode, Kris Jenner sent their driver out of the car and video-called Travis, who told Khloe that he would propose to his girlfriend on October 17, 2021, in Santa Barbara.

"I’ve been madly in love with Kourtney forever, and I believe she’s my soulmate, and I would like to propose to her on the date I met her."

Khloe got all teary-eyed and welcomed Travis to the family. She later confessed that she didn't even cry during her own proposals.

The season was filmed in October 2021, and as many fans might know, Kourtney and Travis got married in a chapel in Las Vegas, which we will see on the show.

New episodes of The Kardashians are released every Thursday on Hulu and Disney+ internationally.

