 The Kardashians Episode 7: Kris and Kylie compare drive-thru car wash to “Disneyland,” leaves internet in splits

Hulu’s hit series The Kardashians never goes out of style. Episode 7, which aired on Thursday, May 26, 2022, was a testament. Kris and Kylie Jenner undertook a task outside the norm by going to a car wash. This made for a fun-filled episode with its fair share of drama.

Kris Jenner and her daughter Kylie spent some quality time grocery shopping and going for a drive-through car wash. The duo described the car wash experience as similar to that of Disneyland.

Fans react to the mother-daughter duo getting a car wash on The Kardashians

This scene left the internet in splits as fans had mixed reactions to the same.

Chelle De ‘Leon @ChelleGizel #TheKardashians Watching Kylie & Kris go through the car wash for the first time 🤣🤣 “this is like Disney land” Watching Kylie & Kris go through the car wash for the first time 🤣🤣 “this is like Disney land” 💀 #TheKardashians

Diana G @diana_guirguis #TheKardashians I am CRYING hearing Kris and Kylie calling a car wash a tourist attraction I am CRYING hearing Kris and Kylie calling a car wash a tourist attraction 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #TheKardashians

Jamie Harrington @jamieharrington Wait, so did Kris And Kylie Jenner think that grocery shopping and getting a car wash like “normal people” was an okay thing to do?!? #TheKardashians Wait, so did Kris And Kylie Jenner think that grocery shopping and getting a car wash like “normal people” was an okay thing to do?!? #TheKardashians

We Need To Talk @WeNeedT03967543 Kylie describing a car wash as a tourist attraction is an all-time quote she truly never disappoints #TheKardashians Kylie describing a car wash as a tourist attraction is an all-time quote she truly never disappoints #TheKardashians https://t.co/NhoNWce6L4

Cristina Grijalva @angie_shows rich ppl really do live on another planet Kylie and Kris really called the drive thru car wash a tourist attractionrich ppl really do live on another planet #TheKardashians Kylie and Kris really called the drive thru car wash a tourist attraction 😭 rich ppl really do live on another planet #TheKardashians

D @wirefick They are now freaking out about a drive thru carwash and I can not say I am not thoroughly entertained by this. They related it to disney land which im not sure is a diss or compliment to disneyland. #TheKardashians They are now freaking out about a drive thru carwash and I can not say I am not thoroughly entertained by this. They related it to disney land which im not sure is a diss or compliment to disneyland. #TheKardashians

🌸CLA🌸 @cladame1982

#TheKardashians Me watching Kris and Kylie grocery shopping and getting a car wash... Me watching Kris and Kylie grocery shopping and getting a car wash...#TheKardashians https://t.co/HDlRkoh0T0

aly @notoriousALY Feeling really poor while Kris and Kylie go grocery shopping to the gas station car wash. #TheKardashians Feeling really poor while Kris and Kylie go grocery shopping to the gas station car wash. #TheKardashians

KIXNKARBS🕑 @KIXNKARBS How the kardashians look grocery shopping,pumping gas, and going to a car wash #TheKardashians How the kardashians look grocery shopping,pumping gas, and going to a car wash #TheKardashians https://t.co/IQXEBOigxR

Allison_02 @tb015393 #TheKardashians “9 car wash I’m cheap” - Kris Jenner car was spotless in the scene this episode was around astroworld… that’s. Why it’s oddd #TheKardashians “9 car wash I’m cheap” - Kris Jenner car was spotless in the scene this episode was around astroworld… that’s. Why it’s oddd

Recap of Season 1 Episode 7 of The Kardashians

After an emotionally heavy episode last week, The Kardashians was back with a light-hearted one-hour glimpse into the family as they dealt with multiple issues and also had some fun at the same time. The episode titled Where I’ve Been and Where I Wanna Go documents the journey of three sisters, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe, as they navigate dynamics around their respective lives.

Ahead of her March 2022 Vogue cover, Kim faced an existential crisis concerning her fashion outfit as she tried to reconnect to who she was outside of her relationship with her ex-husband Kanye. For a Balenciaga campaign, she styled herself and got a shot done in her own home, learned that she was the star of American Vogue for the month, and beat her sister Kylie to it.

Viewers then got to see a panorama view of her entire closet with countless numbers of clothes on different racks. The star also revealed that she remembers exactly what she wore and for which event.

Soon after, Kim sat down with Corey Gamble, Khloé, Kendall, Kourtney, and Travis for dinner and revealed that a song that Kanye was releasing soon had terrible things said about her in the lyrics. She said:

“I will never stop being me. All I can do is control how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or how he’s always treated you guys...I protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again. For once in my life, I feel strong. I’m not gonna let anyone treat you guys a way or myself."

Kourtney continued her health journey with Travis Barker as they decided to undertake a cleansing ritual to increase their chances of conceiving. For the first five days of the 12 days, they need to forgo caffeine and intimacy. They then went to an Ayurvedic spa to get the model her needed steam and massages for four days. They hoped to cleanse the toxins from her body before the subsequent IVF treatment.

The Kardashians star also decided to take sister Khloe’s advice to talk to ex-husband Scott about their issues and how they can move forward with co-parenting their kids.

Kris Jenner asked Kendall to have a baby and even called the family OB-GYN to ask if/when her daughter should freeze her eggs. The latter, however, wasn’t interested or keen on doing the same.

By the end of the episode of The Kardashians, viewers got to see that Khloe’s new house was finally ready, and she moved in with her daughter True, only for Tristan Thompson to join after the NBA season.

Kim explored her own identity in the area of fashion; Kourtney and Travis were embarrassed on a new journey, and Khloe turned a new leaf in her life.

The Kardashians explores the famous family’s personal and professional aspects as they try to navigate their lives around love, laughter, and drama.

The past couple of episodes have seen the sisters reach several important milestones in their lives: Kim passed the bar exam, Khloe got her new house, and Kourtney got engaged and took a step forward in her health journey. The family has laid out their lives in front of their devoted fans over the past two decades with their hit E! flagship show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and now with the Hulu series. What more is in store for the family?

Tune in to The Kardashians next week on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Suchitra