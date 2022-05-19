Why did Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner fight in Hulu’s The Kardashians? Fans react to former’s behavior  

Scott Disick is facing difficulties with the Kardashians family. This week's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians revealed his insecurities when it came to being part of his ex-wife's and her sisters' lives. In Episode 6 of the show, the duo sat down to discuss the underlying issue.

The previous week highlighted the same when he fought with Kendall while the latter visited her mother, Kris Jenner's house. But the episode left its viewers on a cliffhanger with the Kardashian sister left, annoyed and irritated with Scott's behavior. The duo's argument left him wondering whether at all he was being treated as part of the family.

Fans react to Scott Disick's behavior on The Kardashians

Although both Scott and Kendall had a big argument on The Kardashians, they got together to discuss the same by the end of the episode. The former pointed out that it was the first fight they had had in seven years of knowing each other.

Kendall then reassured Scott that she was always there to support him and said:

"There's obviously a respect level for everyone involved in this situation, but it's also such a fresh thing and I was trying to apologize to you in that moment cause it was raw. I should've thought better about that."

Scott confided in Kendall that he understood where she was coming from and that he wasn't angry at her. However, Kendall confessed that the matter could have been handled differently. She said:

"You immediately attacked me and that, to me, took me back and I was like, 'Oh, I don't like this.' Immediately, I shut off, immediately I'm trying to defend myself, defend the situation and then it got riled. We love you and I obviously don't want any drama or weird things happening."

The two managed to mend their relationship, and Kendall confessed that Scott would take some time to heal from the past.

Fans of the show, however, weren't impressed with Scott's attitude and took to social media to express the same.

Events that led to Scott Disick's disappointment of being left out of the Kardashian family

Scott was disappointed when he wasn't invited to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's proposal event, shown on last week's episode of The Kardashians. While Khloe Kardashian tried making amends by explaining why that was the case, he still felt left out.

He also relayed the same to Kris Jenner before her birthday, and no amount of reassurance from her made him feel included in the family. Scott's insecurities peaked when he found out that Kendall Jenner had not invited him for her birthday dinner, which led to a nasty confrontation between the two.

After Kendall left the table, Kris denied that anyone in the family thought of leaving Scott out. She said:

"Kendall's stuck in the middle so that's not fair to do to her, either. She feels terrible. You can't make somebody do or feel what you want them to do. It's only gonna get better and better."

On The Kardashians, Kris also confessed that she didn't like it when her kids were part of any argument that didn't involve them, and Scott needed to get a grasp on his emotions.

Meanwhile, Kendall drove over to sister Kourtney's house, where she also caught hold of Khloe and recalled the incident to them. She said :

"Scott's like, 'What's going on for Thanksgiving? Obviously, I'm not invited,' and immediately it's hostile. He's talking through me the whole time, and I'm like, 'I don't do that.' I've been in enough toxic relationships, I can't stand it anymore. I shut off."

In a confessional, The Kardashians star continued:

"He was victimizing himself, he was villainizing everybody else including me, which I have no ill intention towards him, and I love him and would always want him around so it just caught me off guard."

While Kendall narrated the incident, Kourtney seemed distracted and confessed that she didn't have time to deal with her ex-husband as she had other better things to take care of and would like to focus on the same. She said:

"I just don't have the energy for this. My head is on a different planet and I feel like I'm living a different life. I am unsubscribing from this drama."

However, Khloe did not accept her sister's response and said that she had asked her sister to talk to Scott about their issues so that they do not flare up. She asked Kourtney to be the "boss" of the conversation.

Kendall and Khloe did have a soft spot for Scott as they felt his actions arose out of his guilt.

Keep streaming The Kardashians on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar.

