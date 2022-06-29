"Hang in there, Travis!": Fans extend support to Travis Barker as drummer gets hospitalized

Travis Barker was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon.

According to TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer had showed up at the West Hills Hospital and Medical Center with his wife Kourtney Kardashian. While he initially went there owing to some health issues, the medical team felt that he needed additional care, which is why the 46-year-old was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA.

Details about Travis' ailment haven't been released to the public, but that hasn't stopped fans from extending their support to the musician:

Victor Yadrosich @VYadrosich

You're in our thoughts & prayers as is your beautiful family. Wishing you a full & complete recovery! xoxo

@travisbarker Hang in there Travis!You're in our thoughts & prayersas is your beautiful family. Wishing you a full & complete recovery! xoxo @travisbarker Hang in there Travis! 👍You're in our thoughts & prayers 🙏 as is your beautiful family. Wishing you a full & complete recovery! xoxo😇

Fans send best wishes to Travis Barker following news of his hospitalization

TMZ released pictures showing Barker being wheeled on a stretcher with his wife Kourtney by his side. Incidentally, the drummer had tweeted, "God save me," before getting hospitalized, which confused people, given that it is also the name of a recently released song that he co-wrote with Machine Gun Kelly.

Travis Barker @travisbarker God save me God save me

However, things got serious when his 16-year-old daughter Alabama asked fans to pray for her father. She posted a story on Instagram saying:

"Please send your prayers."

Instagram story uploaded by Travis Barker's daughter (Image via @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram)

Fans soon began posting about the artist and prayed for his speedy recovery. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Matt @LateralusNoose I hope Travis Barker is okay. 2022 can't lose any more drummers. I hope Travis Barker is okay. 2022 can't lose any more drummers.

CUSH @K_Cush86 🏼 Hope everything is alright @travisbarker sending you my thoughts and prayers Hope everything is alright @travisbarker sending you my thoughts and prayers 🙏🏼

Ben @sventhrew travis barker made me want to drum i will literally cry travis barker made me want to drum i will literally cry

Kristen @bellememorie Praying for Travis Barker. He's one of the best at what he does and has survived a lot. Praying for Travis Barker. He's one of the best at what he does and has survived a lot. 🙏

Teresa Atkinson @TeresaA92652417 @travisbarker @travisbarker May God be with you and bring you home. For your kids who love and need their Dad. You just found happiness. I can't wait to see all the great things still to come. #MYFAVORITEDRUMMER @travisbarker @travisbarker May God be with you and bring you home. For your kids who love and need their Dad. You just found happiness. I can't wait to see all the great things still to come. #MYFAVORITEDRUMMER

caz @caz09767312 @travisbarker Stay strong, you can get through this x Pray for a quick recovery x @travisbarker Stay strong, you can get through this x Pray for a quick recovery x

MissGuided @louUHvul @travisbarker Sending prayers for a full & speedy recovery. @travisbarker Sending prayers for a full & speedy recovery.

Barker's spouse Kourtney fought her second battle with COVID-19 last week. On her blog, titled Poosh, she also wrote about a few tips that helped her recover.

She shared her favourite thermometer with her fans and advised them to "take vitamins and stay hydrated" during recovery, proposing to take around 3,000mg vitamin C, 3,000mg vitamin D, and 60mg zinc per day when they have COVID.

She asked people to communicate with their doctors, saying:

“Don’t be afraid to reach out to doctors you trust or have a relationship with—they’re usually happy to help."

She also wrote about drinking a lot of tea, revealed using peppermint oil to help release congestion and advised using a few drops in a mist steamer/humidifier.

The 43-year-old said that she had "starved" her fever, in keeping with what was taught to her by her grandmother.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married at a Las Vegas chapel

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel on May 22, 2022. They were visiting the city for the Grammys when they decided to tie the knot.

According to the news, Barker made sure not to let any of their guests take any pictures during the ceremony, and hired a photographer and security to keep the event private.

It was also reported that the two insisted on having an Elvis Presley impersonator officiate their marriage. They later held a ceremony for friends and family at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney wore a white, corseted Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress with lace detailing on its sleeves, bottom, and sides. The dress was paired with a long dramatic veil that had a depiction of the Virgin Mary and the words "Family Loyalty Respect" embroidered over it.

She later changed into a shorter version of the dress and replaced the theatrical veil with a shorter headpiece for her reception.

It was later revealed that the couple had originally married on May 15 in a Santa Barbara courtroom but decided to have a few other ceremonies for their close ones.

