"Hang in there, Travis!": Fans extend support to Travis Barker as drummer gets hospitalized

Travis Barker was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon.
According to TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer had showed up at the West Hills Hospital and Medical Center with his wife Kourtney Kardashian. While he initially went there owing to some health issues, the medical team felt that he needed additional care, which is why the 46-year-old was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA.
Details about Travis' ailment haven't been released to the public, but that hasn't stopped fans from extending their support to the musician:
Fans send best wishes to Travis Barker following news of his hospitalization
TMZ released pictures showing Barker being wheeled on a stretcher with his wife Kourtney by his side. Incidentally, the drummer had tweeted, "God save me," before getting hospitalized, which confused people, given that it is also the name of a recently released song that he co-wrote with Machine Gun Kelly.
However, things got serious when his 16-year-old daughter Alabama asked fans to pray for her father. She posted a story on Instagram saying:
"Please send your prayers."
Fans soon began posting about the artist and prayed for his speedy recovery. Here are some reactions from Twitter:
Also read: Kourtney Kardashian contracted COVID-19 for a second time
Barker's spouse Kourtney fought her second battle with COVID-19 last week. On her blog, titled Poosh, she also wrote about a few tips that helped her recover.
She shared her favourite thermometer with her fans and advised them to "take vitamins and stay hydrated" during recovery, proposing to take around 3,000mg vitamin C, 3,000mg vitamin D, and 60mg zinc per day when they have COVID.
She asked people to communicate with their doctors, saying:
“Don’t be afraid to reach out to doctors you trust or have a relationship with—they’re usually happy to help."
She also wrote about drinking a lot of tea, revealed using peppermint oil to help release congestion and advised using a few drops in a mist steamer/humidifier.
The 43-year-old said that she had "starved" her fever, in keeping with what was taught to her by her grandmother.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married at a Las Vegas chapel
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel on May 22, 2022. They were visiting the city for the Grammys when they decided to tie the knot.
According to the news, Barker made sure not to let any of their guests take any pictures during the ceremony, and hired a photographer and security to keep the event private.
It was also reported that the two insisted on having an Elvis Presley impersonator officiate their marriage. They later held a ceremony for friends and family at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy.
Kourtney wore a white, corseted Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress with lace detailing on its sleeves, bottom, and sides. The dress was paired with a long dramatic veil that had a depiction of the Virgin Mary and the words "Family Loyalty Respect" embroidered over it.
She later changed into a shorter version of the dress and replaced the theatrical veil with a shorter headpiece for her reception.
It was later revealed that the couple had originally married on May 15 in a Santa Barbara courtroom but decided to have a few other ceremonies for their close ones.