Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Pre-Wedding Lunch: Kar-Jenner family shares glimpse into decadent meal set in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot for the third time this Sunday, May 22. While the main celebration didn't leave any stone unturned, the festivities were preceded by a lavish pre-wedding lunch on Saturday.

The luncheon was set against the stunning backdrop of the Italian Riviera in the small Italian fishing village of San Fruttoso near Portofino. Travis Barker's three children attended the occasion, as did the extended Kardashian-Jenner family, who arrived in Italy on Friday, May 20, for the weekend celebrations.

Kardashian-Jenner clan give sneak-peak into Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker pre-wedding lunch

The bride, Kourtney Kardashian, donned a Dolce & Gabbana black mini-dress paired with a matching black veil and black gloves. The headdress was lined with a prussian blue lace trim, matching the solitary embellishment of the dress. The groom, Travis Barker, was also decked out in all-black, completing the gothic theme for the lunch.

There was an abundance of social media buzz around the pre-wedding lunch, with many from the Kardashian-Jenner clan posting about every small detail of it. It was held in a romantic ancient Castello Brown fortress with looming stone walls and exquisite arched windows.

The tables were draped with Dolce & Gabbana's Blu Mediterraneo print accessories with white floral centerpieces and lemons (Images via Instagram/Kylie Jenner & Khloé Kardashian)

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share glimpses of the sumptuous meal laid out on picturesque tables. The tables were adorned with elegant centerpieces of white flowers and bright lemons, draped with Dolce & Gabbana’s Blu Mediterraneo print tablecloths and napkins.

Travis Barker's children, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker — whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, also posted about the luncheon on their Instagram stories.

Alabama, 16, shared a video of her serving of cacio e pepe pasta, along with a tiny sneak-peak into the rest of the scrumptious meal awaiting them, including focaccia bread and a fruit platter. Landon, 18, posted a few snaps of himself enjoying a sip of his red drink with his older step-sister Atiana de la Hoya, 23.

A source told Us Weekly:

“Kourtney and Travis are having an amazing time in this beautiful place spending time with friends and family. It’s already been magical.”

The ubiquitous presence of Dolce & Gabbana across the wedding celebrations is no coincidence either. The source added:

“The family has been spending the days at the home of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The designers own several large homes in the seaside town of Portofino.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding venue in Portofino, L'Olivetta, is also a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana.

The pre-wedding lunch saw all the big names from the Kardashian-Jenner family put their best foot forward, fashion-wise. Kim Kardashian, Landon Barker, and Atiana de la Hoya followed in the footsteps of the bride and groom to rock all-black outfits.

The Jenner sisters, Kylie and Kendall, both opted for a beige floral look instead. Kylie's ankle-length bodycon dress featured red flowers, while Kendall went for a more understated look with her beige co-ord outfit with brown floral print. Khloé Kardashian also sported a Dolce & Gabbana brown, off-the-shoulder mini-dress with thigh-high tan stiletto boots.

